See list of celebrities who liked Depp and Heard’s posts about the verdict

Among the various breakdowns of the trial of Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, it is interesting to note which celebrities used their social networks to express support for the parties. And in this sense, as in court, the actor won.





The post in which Johnny Depp celebrated the outcome of the trial received more than 18 million likes. Several celebrities left their likes and comments, especially names like Jason Momoa, Jennifer Aniston, Patti Smith, Halle Bailey, Naomi Campbell, Zoe Saldaña, Liv Tyler, Vanessa Hudgens, among others.









Already the publication of Amber Heard lamenting the conviction received 373 thousand likes. The actress received likes from names like Lena Headey, Selma Blair and… Jason Momoa. Yes, the “Aquaman” actor liked both posts.









Others celebrities chose not to comment on the actors’ posts, but made their “preferences” clear. A post by photographer Greg Williams, with an image of Depp and the caption “you can’t bring down a good man”, received likes from the likes of Florence Pugh, Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning.









The BuzzFeed website gathered the complete list of celebrities who liked the ex-couple’s posts.





Liked Johnny Depp’s post:





Ryan Adams





patti smith





Michelle Branch





Ashley Benson





Bella Hadid





Gemma Chan





Halle Bailey





Naomi Campbell





Emma Roberts





Rita Ora





Chase Stokes





Ian Somerhalder





Kelsea Ballerini





cazzie david





Zoe Saldana





Jason Momoa





kelly osbourne





Vanessa Hudgens





Jennifer Aniston





chase hudson





tony lopez





Suni Lee





Henry Golding





Lucy Hale





Zoey Deutch





Joey King





Amber Fillerup Clark





Dominic Fike





LaKeith Stanfield





Taika Waititi





Riley Keough





Maren Morris





Amanda Knox





Kali Uchis





Katharine McPhee Foster





cody simpson





Molly Shannon





paris hilton





Christa Allen





harry jowsey





Malú Trevejo





khaby lame





Zedd





Aubrey O’Day





Jenni “JWoww” Farley





Daniel Ricciardo





Juliette Lewis





Jason Priestley





Natalie Imbruglia





Vanessa Morgan





Norman Reedus





Gabby Douglas





Cat Power





Olivia Jade Giannulli





KJ Apa





Sierra Capri





rain phoenix





Liv Tyler





Carly Lawrence





Kristina Schulman





Stella Maxwell





Luka Sabbat





Reeve Carney





Jamie Campbell Bower





Blake Horstmann





Frances Bean





Cobain Bethany





Joy Lenz





Rachael Kirkconnell





Morgana Robinson





Mariela Pepin





Olivia Jean





Kat Von D





Sierra Jackson





yungblud





Helena Christensen





Jim Jarmusch





Leylah Fernandez





Joe Perry





Laura Lee





Sophie Turner





rian dawson





Melissa Ordway





Greg Williams





Milo Manheim





summer ray





Marisol Nichols





Deena Buckner





pokimane





adut akech





Alissa Violet





Connor Swindells





justin long





Alison Mosshart





Diego Tinoco





Shannen Doherty





Michael Clifford





Liked Amber Heard’s post:





Selma Blair





Jason Momoa





Sarah Steele





kate nash





Lena Headey





Melanie Lynskey

