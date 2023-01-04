See list of celebrities who liked Depp and Heard’s posts about the verdict

Among the various breakdowns of the trial of Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, it is interesting to note which celebrities used their social networks to express support for the parties. And in this sense, as in court, the actor won.


The post in which Johnny Depp celebrated the outcome of the trial received more than 18 million likes. Several celebrities left their likes and comments, especially names like Jason Momoa, Jennifer Aniston, Patti Smith, Halle Bailey, Naomi Campbell, Zoe Saldaña, Liv Tyler, Vanessa Hudgens, among others.




Already the publication of Amber Heard lamenting the conviction received 373 thousand likes. The actress received likes from names like Lena Headey, Selma Blair and… Jason Momoa. Yes, the “Aquaman” actor liked both posts.




Others celebrities chose not to comment on the actors’ posts, but made their “preferences” clear. A post by photographer Greg Williams, with an image of Depp and the caption “you can’t bring down a good man”, received likes from the likes of Florence Pugh, Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning.




The BuzzFeed website gathered the complete list of celebrities who liked the ex-couple’s posts.


Liked Johnny Depp’s post:


Ryan Adams


patti smith


Michelle Branch


Ashley Benson


Bella Hadid


Gemma Chan


Halle Bailey


Naomi Campbell


Emma Roberts


Rita Ora


Chase Stokes


Ian Somerhalder


Kelsea Ballerini


cazzie david


Zoe Saldana


Jason Momoa


kelly osbourne


Vanessa Hudgens


Jennifer Aniston


chase hudson


tony lopez


Suni Lee


Henry Golding


Lucy Hale


Zoey Deutch


Joey King


Amber Fillerup Clark


Dominic Fike


LaKeith Stanfield


Taika Waititi


Riley Keough


Maren Morris


Amanda Knox


Kali Uchis


Katharine McPhee Foster


cody simpson


Molly Shannon


paris hilton


Christa Allen


harry jowsey


Malú Trevejo


khaby lame


Zedd


Aubrey O’Day


Jenni “JWoww” Farley


Daniel Ricciardo


Juliette Lewis


Jason Priestley


Natalie Imbruglia


Vanessa Morgan


Norman Reedus


Gabby Douglas


Cat Power


Olivia Jade Giannulli


KJ Apa


Sierra Capri


rain phoenix


Liv Tyler


Carly Lawrence


Kristina Schulman


Stella Maxwell


Luka Sabbat


Reeve Carney


Jamie Campbell Bower


Blake Horstmann


Frances Bean


Cobain Bethany


Joy Lenz


Rachael Kirkconnell


Morgana Robinson


Mariela Pepin


Olivia Jean


Kat Von D


Sierra Jackson


yungblud


Helena Christensen


Jim Jarmusch


Leylah Fernandez


Joe Perry


Laura Lee


Sophie Turner


rian dawson


Melissa Ordway


Greg Williams


Milo Manheim


summer ray


Marisol Nichols


Deena Buckner


pokimane


adut akech


Alissa Violet


Connor Swindells


justin long


Alison Mosshart


Diego Tinoco


Shannen Doherty


Michael Clifford


Liked Amber Heard’s post:


Selma Blair


Jason Momoa


Sarah Steele


kate nash


Lena Headey


Melanie Lynskey

