See list of celebrities who liked Depp and Heard’s posts about the verdict

Among the various breakdowns of the trial of Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, it is interesting to note which celebrities used their social networks to express support for the parties. And in this sense, as in court, the actor won.
The post in which Johnny Depp celebrated the outcome of the trial received more than 18 million likes. Several celebrities left their likes and comments, especially names like Jason Momoa, Jennifer Aniston, Patti Smith, Halle Bailey, Naomi Campbell, Zoe Saldaña, Liv Tyler, Vanessa Hudgens, among others.
Already the publication of Amber Heard lamenting the conviction received 373 thousand likes. The actress received likes from names like Lena Headey, Selma Blair and… Jason Momoa. Yes, the “Aquaman” actor liked both posts.
Others celebrities chose not to comment on the actors’ posts, but made their “preferences” clear. A post by photographer Greg Williams, with an image of Depp and the caption “you can’t bring down a good man”, received likes from the likes of Florence Pugh, Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning.
The BuzzFeed website gathered the complete list of celebrities who liked the ex-couple’s posts.
Liked Johnny Depp’s post:
Ryan Adams
patti smith
Michelle Branch
Ashley Benson
Bella Hadid
Gemma Chan
Halle Bailey
Naomi Campbell
Emma Roberts
Rita Ora
Chase Stokes
Ian Somerhalder
Kelsea Ballerini
cazzie david
Zoe Saldana
Jason Momoa
kelly osbourne
Vanessa Hudgens
Jennifer Aniston
chase hudson
tony lopez
Suni Lee
Henry Golding
Lucy Hale
Zoey Deutch
Joey King
Amber Fillerup Clark
Dominic Fike
LaKeith Stanfield
Taika Waititi
Riley Keough
Maren Morris
Amanda Knox
Kali Uchis
Katharine McPhee Foster
cody simpson
Molly Shannon
paris hilton
Christa Allen
harry jowsey
Malú Trevejo
khaby lame
Zedd
Aubrey O’Day
Jenni “JWoww” Farley
Daniel Ricciardo
Juliette Lewis
Jason Priestley
Natalie Imbruglia
Vanessa Morgan
Norman Reedus
Gabby Douglas
Cat Power
Olivia Jade Giannulli
KJ Apa
Sierra Capri
rain phoenix
Liv Tyler
Carly Lawrence
Kristina Schulman
Stella Maxwell
Luka Sabbat
Reeve Carney
Jamie Campbell Bower
Blake Horstmann
Frances Bean
Cobain Bethany
Joy Lenz
Rachael Kirkconnell
Morgana Robinson
Mariela Pepin
Olivia Jean
Kat Von D
Sierra Jackson
yungblud
Helena Christensen
Jim Jarmusch
Leylah Fernandez
Joe Perry
Laura Lee
Sophie Turner
rian dawson
Melissa Ordway
Greg Williams
Milo Manheim
summer ray
Marisol Nichols
Deena Buckner
pokimane
adut akech
Alissa Violet
Connor Swindells
justin long
Alison Mosshart
Diego Tinoco
Shannen Doherty
Michael Clifford
Liked Amber Heard’s post:
Selma Blair
Jason Momoa
Sarah Steele
kate nash
Lena Headey
Melanie Lynskey
See too
Acknowledgment
Jeremy Renner makes first post on social media after accident: “Thank you all”
Events