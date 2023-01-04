Series inspired by the novel by Elena Ferrante, which has just premiered on Netflix, will shake your fragile world

Based on the book by Elena Ferrante, “The Lying Life of Adults” is a series of six episodes of approximately 50 minutes, which narrate the story of Giovanna. In transition between childhood and adolescence, Giovanna, despite being intelligent, is uninterested in studies. Through the walls, she hears her parents talk about her performance and behavior. That’s when she hears, in a low voice, her father say that she is looking more and more like Aunt Vittoria. As Vittoria was banished by Giovanna’s father years ago, she wonders if the comparison means that she is physically getting uglier now that her face is becoming more adult, or if it’s something about her actions that displease her father.

The comparison leaves Giovanna obsessed. She starts looking for photos of her aunt and asks to meet her. Parents allow the approximation, but try to garnish it with prejudices. The aunt would be envious, unpleasant, unpresentable, a liar, would have stolen another woman’s husband, among other terrible qualities and attitudes. But, upon meeting Vittoria, Giovanna hears her version of the story from her mouth and realizes that her parents are not exactly as she imagined.

Despite the good leftist education and full of books from her father, professor, Giovanna, who lives in an apartment in a middle-class neighborhood of Naples, realizes that her snobbish family never allowed her to know the more popular side of the city, where aunt lives. “People are always smiling. It looks dirty there, but it’s clean. In fact people are obsessed with cleanliness. There, people are just poor”, says Giovanna to her friend about the neighborhood where Vittoria lives.

As his visits to his aunt become frequent, he discovers in her a passionate, charismatic, intense woman who presents him with reality without beating about the bush or flourishes. “If you don’t have sex at least once like I did with Enzo, why live?”, she tells her niece.

And it is exactly this naturalness, sincerity and passion of Vittoria that makes her more and more charming. Over time, the parents’ speeches and attitudes start to bother Giovanna, who starts to see them as arrogant and liars. As she watches her face and body mature, the girl realizes that her father and mother aren’t exactly a yardstick of safety, morality, or reason.

We noticed that there is a transition between Giovanna at the beginning and at the end. The one who is devastated when her father compares her to Aunt Vittoria, as if his disapproval meant the structures of her universe would collapse, and then, when she realizes that the world as she knew it no longer existed, that almost all the adults around her, especially the father, whom he had as a hero, are liars and live a life of appearances.

Giordana Marengo, who plays Giovanna, is a rebellious and melancholic beauty, in the style of Kristen Stewart, but more expressive and alive. She manages to convey all the naivety, confusion and anger of her character and transport us into her story, as if we were reliving our own adolescence. There is the discovery of sexuality and self-identity. Valeria Golino, Aunt Vittoria, is witty and agitated, and manages to shake up the episodes, taking them out of the monotony. She is the spice of this delicious and profound series, which will capture you not only with its story, but with beautiful transitions in rewind or slow motion, with macro effects and scenes that are sometimes deliberately blurred, as if reality were something like that, blurred, confused, complex.

Series: The Lying Life of Adults

Direction: Edoardo de Angelis

Year: 2023

Genre: Drama

note: 10/10