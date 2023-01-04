‘Sexual compulsion’: Doctor warns after celebrities reveal pornography addiction

Paty Moraes Nobrei Paty Moraes Nobre – https://istoe.com.br/autor/paty-moraes-nobre/ 12/10/2022 – 10:56 am Share

A few days ago, Cara Delevingne admits to being addicted to pornography. According to the “Suicide Squad” star, men don’t have the ability to satisfy a woman in bed.

“I believe that, in general, men don’t have the right tools to satisfy women, especially in sexual terms”, he said, in the documentary “Planet Sex”, produced by the British channel BBC.

“I know, it’s tough for a woman to have to say, ‘You’re not doing it right, you need to sit down and listen to what I have to say.’ Yeah, it destroys any ego and most men don’t survive that.”

“I didn’t see [pornô] daily, because I didn’t need an orgasm every day. I just needed it to get [um orgasmo]so I think it was still an addiction”, he concluded.

Cara isn’t the only celebrity to admit this. Britney Spears, Michael Douglas and Jada Pinket Smith are just a few of dozens of celebrities who have spoken out about their addictions.

According to experts, it is a disorder in which the person spends more than an hour a day in contact with this content and suffers as a result, feeling guilty or having problems with sexual dysfunction.

“Erectile dysfunction, for example, occurs due to an excess of stimuli in pornography, which do not compare to the stimuli that the person has with a real sexual relationship. In addition, addiction to pornography also occurs when the person begins to interfere in other areas of life: such as in the marital relationship, family relationship, in the professional situation, starting to delay or not being able to cope with work or studies”, he explains. the psychiatrist Eduardo Perin to That is.

Therefore, the doctor warns of the following signs that characterize pornography addiction: time, suffering from use and interference in life, whether in the professional, academic, marital, family or social sphere.

Follow her That is at the Google News and receive alerts about the main news