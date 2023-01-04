Sharon Carter will get a true-to-comics look in the MCU; Look

Thanks to promotional material displayed by Marvel Studios at San Diego Comic-Con, we have confirmation that Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) will get a true-to-comics look at some point, possibly in the next Captain America feature film.

In the events of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we discover that Carter is the identity of the Merchant of Power, who has great influence in Madripoor’s underworld.

Recently, we had confirmation that Julius Onah was chosen to direct captain america 4.

Onah doesn’t have a very extensive journey in Hollywood, being best known for The Cloverfield Paradox, where he worked alongside producer JJ Abrams.

In addition to this, he received many accolades for his independent production. Lucestarring Naomi Watts, Tim Roth and Octavia Spencerhaving been screened three years ago at the Sundance Film Festival.

There are no plot details, but it is speculated that Sinthea Shmidt, or simply Sin (Sin), will be the great villain.

In the comics, Sin was created by JM DeMatteis and Ron Frenz, and is the biological daughter of the Red Skull. His first appearance took place in Captain America#290published in November 1983.

READ TOO:

captain america 4 will bring Anthony Mackie as a protagonist. It is a reissue of the actor’s partnership with screenwriter Malcolm Spellmanfrom the series Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

There is no release date yet, but production is expected to start in the first half of next year.

A few months ago, there was even speculation that Chris Evans was in talks for a cameo, something Kevin Feige promptly denied.

“I rarely respond to anything but this rumor specifically was quickly dispersed by the man himself (Evans)”

I told Entertainment Weekly.

The three Sentry Liberty films combined topped $2 billion at the worldwide box office, boosted by Captain America: Civil War, which made $1.1 billion in 2016.