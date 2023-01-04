Soap bubbles are much colder than the air around them.

mechanics

The film of soap bubbles can be up to 8°C cooler than ambient air.

Soap bubbles are cooler

Bubbles are not just important in beer or sparkling wines.

Under high pressure – inside an industrial boiler, a thermoelectric power plant or a nuclear reactor – even the smallest bubbles can cause explosions, destroying equipment and lives. They can also be highly destructive in ambient conditions, during the phenomenon of cavitation, or be very useful, disinfecting the water without using chemical products.

That’s why François Boulogne and colleagues at Paris-Saclay University in France were studying bubbles in a field known as fluid mechanics.

As is common in science, the researchers were busy with something else, trying to study the stability of bubbles that occur in industrial processes and inside pipelines.

It turns out that, in doing this, they used equipment sensitive enough to show the temperature of the thin film that forms a soap bubble – they were studying bubbles made with a mixture of soap, glycerol and water.

That’s when they discovered that the surface of the bubbles is cooler than the ambient air – and this was true for all the bubbles they tested, although some bubbles were cooler than others.

bubble cooling

The team was able to produce bubbles whose surfaces were up to 8°C cooler than the surrounding air – they were also able to make bubbles less cold, but always cooler than the ambient air, by changing the amount of glycerol in the mixture.

Since they weren’t working on this, the team can’t say definitively what makes the surface of soap bubbles so much cooler than the surrounding environment, but they hypothesize that this could be due to water evaporating during the soaping process. film formation – a hypothesis to be checked, since the temperature of the bubbles rises slightly with the passage of time.

“We emphasize that this cooling effect is significant and should be carefully considered in future studies of soap film dynamics,” the team wrote, noting that this could be a property to be exploited in practical applications, such as in refrigeration and cooling systems. air conditioner.

