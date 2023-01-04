Solar energy reaches 23.9 GW, passes wind and becomes the 2nd largest source in Brazil, says Absolar

Photovoltaic solar energy reached 23.9 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity in Brazil, surpassed wind energy (which has 23.8 GW) and became the second largest source of generation in Brazil, according to the Associação Brasileira de Energia Solar Fotovoltaica (Absolate).

Growth has been driven by the self-generation segment — also known as distributed generation (GD) —, an electric power generation system installed on roofs of houses, buildings and companies and on land. This because consumers have been taking advantage of a benefit that ends this Friday (6): the exemption in the energy distribution fee until 2045.

The installation of solar panels has been so strong that, in January 2022, photovoltaic solar energy had “only” 13 GW of installed power in Brazil – which means an 84% growth in less than a year. In September, there were 19 GW of capacity.

Attempted extension

The exemption in the energy distribution fee until 2045 was defined by the Legal Framework for Distributed Generation, sanctioned in 2022 by the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government. It establishes rules for self-production of energy such as solar photovoltaics.

Federal deputies tried in December to extend the deadline to request the benefit, for another 6 monthsbut Bill No. 2703/22 “stuck” in the Senate and was not analyzed before the parliamentary recess.

The expectation is that senators resume the discussion after the recess, starting in February. “The problem with this is that, if the senators approve it in February, it will probably be necessary to verify the situation of those who requested the installation after January 7th”, says Guilherme Susteras, coordinator of Absolar.

Criticism of the exemption

Critics say the measure is a subsidy for higher-income consumers, who have the resources to install photovoltaic panels, because the costs of the exemption are passed on to all consumers — including those with lower purchasing power.

The project to install a solar system in a residence costs no less than R$ 15,000 at the company NeoSolar, depending on the system chosen and the place of installation, and an average of R$ 25,000 at Solstar, according to executives from the companies consulted by the InfoMoney in December.

See simulations with average prices for installing solar panels in June 2022:

board power Price/kWp System price (=power*price/kWp) 2kWp BRL 5.99 BRL 11,980 4 kWp BRL 4.88 BRL 19,520 8 kWp BRL 4.35 BRL 34,800 12kWp BRL 4.16 BRL 49,920

When the Chamber approved the extension of the deadline for another 6 months, the Brazilian Association of Electric Energy Distributors (Abradee) calculated that the measure could generate an impact of BRL 39 billion on energy consumers by 2045.

Rodrigo Sauaia, president of Absolar, says in a note that solar energy “helps to diversify the country’s electricity matrix, increase supply security, reduce pressure on water resources and protect the population against further increases in the electricity bill”. “It also strengthens the sustainability, energy transition and competitiveness of the productive sectors”.

(With Estadão Content)

