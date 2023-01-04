Soldier has penis amputated after diagnostic errors

British Army soldier Gavin Brooks, 44, had his penis amputated after errors in his diagnosis. The warrant officer’s family has already raised more than R$ 210,000 in a virtual crowdfunding to help with the treatment.
Brooks sought medical help in 2021 after experiencing some discomfort. However, confirmation of penile cancer took 6 months to come out due to three diagnostic errors that occurred during this period.
“If I had been diagnosed earlier, I could have just had a circumcision and avoided the rest of the operations and chemotherapy,” he said in an interview with the Daily Mail.
As a result, the military had to undergo a partial amputation of the organ and then undergo chemotherapy sessions.
With no results in the treatment, Brooks’ family decided to make a crowdfunding to consult specialists in Germany. The goal is to raise R$ 390 thousand.
