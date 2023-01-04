Stay on top of the 10 most anticipated cell phones of 2023 | Cell

With the arrival of 2023, expectations for the launch of new cell phones begin to increase. Manufacturers like Apple, Motorola, Samsung and Xiaomi promise to cheer up the phone market with news ranging from new foldable smartphones to a supposed first iPhone with USB-C input.

To give you an idea, even Google would be thinking about making a smartphone with a foldable screen in the coming months. This field must undergo an interesting effervescence. Check out more details of the 10 most anticipated cell phones of 2023 below.

Xiaomi 13 Pro has more rounded corners — Photo: Disclosure / Xiaomi

Galaxy S23 Ultra can open 200 MP lenses – Photo: Reproduction / Android Police

The year should start with one of Samsung’s most anticipated releases: the Galaxy S23. Flagship of the South Korean manufacturer, the cell phone will possibly be announced in mid-February, during the first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2023.

Rumors indicate that the S23 should bring among its main features, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, recently announced by Qualcomm, in addition to a set of cameras with the main one of 200 megapixels, something unprecedented for the brand’s devices.

In all, Samsung is expected to announce three models of the line, the traditional and the Plus and Ultra versions. According to the specialized website GalaxyClubthe S23 Plus should have a 4,700 mAh battery, while the likely Galaxy S23 Ultra could come with a 5,000 mAh component.

It is worth noting that, due to the increase in inflation in some important countries, the new South Korean cell phones may weigh a little more on the consumer’s pocket than those launched in 2022.

Motorola launched the Razr 2022 with important updates — Photo: Playback/Motorola

The year 2023 could also be marked not by one, but by two launches from Motorola’s folding line. The manufacturer would be working on two models of the Motorola Razr, treated internally by the codenames Juno and Venus. However, so far there is no information about the release date, price or in which countries they should arrive.

The most recent foldable smartphone from the Lenovo subsidiary underwent a lukewarm launch in China and did not even arrive in Brazil. That is, the announcement of two models would be a risky step for the brand.

In an exclusive interview with TechAll, the global president of Motorola, Sergio Buniac, said that the company should reduce the amount of different devices available at retail by up to 30%. The models should range from a supposed Moto G Play – serving those who cannot invest in top-of-the-line devices – to premium devices such as the ThinkPhone, with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and the possible arrival of the Moto X40 in Brazil.

Google Pixel Fold can win a folding version — Photo: Reproduction / FrontPageTech

Another giant that should invest in folding models for its catalog is Google. Rumors indicate that the Pixel line should gain a flexible version. Even if the expectation for this to happen is not exactly new (for years the Pixel Fold has appeared among the rumors when betting on forecasts for new foldables), information about its possible technical sheet is appearing and letting the consumer dream about the new model from line.

The cell phone may have a 7.6-inch foldable OLED screen, a 5.8-inch external screen and a Tensor chipset – or more likely Tensor G2, with a design similar to Samsung’s Fold, but with the traditional rear of the Pixel line. The giant’s bet on the model would not be a big surprise, especially given the sales success of Samsung cell phones.

In an exclusive interview with TechAll held in May 2022, TM Roh, leader of the South Korean mobile devices area, revealed that the company surpassed sales projections of foldable smartphones last year and that global shipments are expected to grow about ten times by 2023 .

Oppo Find N2 Flip — Photo: Disclosure/Oppo

Who should also enter the folding cell phone race is Oppo. The Chinese manufacturer has now announced its new Oppo Find N2 and Oppo Find N2 Flip models at the end of the year, both with flexible displays. Oppo Find N2 is a continuation of Find N, with an external 5.54-inch AMOLED screen and 120 Hz refresh rate. Opened, the cell phone gains a 7.1-inch internal display, with the same refresh rate, in addition to having the new Snapdragon.

The Flip version of the device would carry the similar design to Samsung’s Z Flip. The internal screen will be flexible AMOLED with 6.8 inches, Full HD resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The phone would still feature a 3.26-inch external OLED display, 720p resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate.

The processor here is on account of the Dimensity 9000 Plus chip and the cell phone brings, among the highlights, a 50 MP main camera and a 4,300mAh battery. In September, the manufacturer made its debut in the Brazilian market and the brand’s top-of-the-line models are expected to start arriving here in 2023.

iPhone 14 Pro Max — Photo: Unsplash/Victor Serban

Apple cell phones always generate a lot of expectation in the public, eager for news in the mobile market. This year should be even more interesting with the possibility of Apple launching the first iPhone with a USB-C port in its history. In addition, rumors point out that the Cupertino giant is expected to announce the iPhone 15 Ultra, the most expensive in its catalog, with improvements in cameras and housing – which should probably gain a titanium structure, more resistant than the aluminum currently used.

Following speculations already published by the TechAll, Apple may replace the nomenclature of the Pro Max model for the Ultra, also adding a solid-shaped side button, replacing the traditional one with a physical key. However, none of this information has been officially confirmed by the manufacturer. More concrete information about the launch of the new versions of the iPhone 15 should arrive with the proximity of the cell phone launch event, which traditionally takes place in September.

Xiaomi 13 should debut Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Qualcomm's future high-performance chipset — Photo: Playback/OnLeaks

The long-awaited Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro cell phones should do well on the shelves of global commerce in 2023. Flagships of the Chinese brand, the two devices have the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor (Qualcomm) with up to 12 GB of RAM memory and up to 512GB of storage, plus an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Despite being only available in the Asian market, the robust technical sheet will not take long to awaken the interest of western consumers. The highlight is the Leica lenses, a world-renowned brand in the field of photography, present in both models. The big difference between Xiaomi’s top-of-the-line phones is the screen size, because while the smallest has 6.36 inches and Full HD + resolution, the largest has a 6.73 “display with Quad HD +.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro format also gained a thinner finish than its traditional version. Despite the great expectations, it is still not known when or if the devices will land in Brazil in 2023.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

The Galaxy Z Flip snapped up about 70% of sales of more than 10 million phones in Samsung’s foldable lineup. With that, the South Korean company hopes that the success will continue with the possible renewal of the popular model now in this year of 2023. Darling of the brand, the cell phone can gain a new external display, larger than the current one, with approximately 3 inches – a 60% increase compared to the generation launched last year.

It is likely that Samsung will also invest in a new hinge for the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Rumors indicate that the giant’s intention is to improve it so that it is less noticeable than on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and its previous models. New features should also reach the device, as the company recently revealed that it intends to sell 26 million foldable phones next year, continuing as the leader of the segment in the global market.

Another one that should get a new version is the robust Galaxy Z Fold 5. As has been the case in recent years, the announcement of the device should only be made in August 2023, so until then, a lot can still change. Rumors indicate that Samsung wants to make the cell phone lighter than the previous model, which still gives the feeling that the user carries two phones instead of one.

The South Korean must also invest in the technical specifications of the smartphone. An initial leak pointed out that the foldable cell phone should be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Another detail that can be expected is the repetition of the cameras present in the Galaxy Z Fold 4. some markets prove true, the price of the device should be a little more salty in this next release.

Sony Xperia 1 IV — Photo: Playback/ Focus Camera

Despite not having arrived here, Sony’s new cell phone, Xperia 1 IV, launched in 2022, was quite successful among specialized international media. The Android-powered phone was hailed as the brand’s most impressive flagship in years. Much of this fame was thanks to camera features with continuous optical zoom between 3.5x and 5.2x.

Even if there is still no strong rumor about the continuity of the device, the expectation is that a possible version, the Sony Xperia 1 V, will be announced in 2023. The negative part is that if Sony follows in the footsteps of the model launched abroad , the company will have an intermediate cell phone with a premium phone price. But who knows, the manufacturer may not be able to create a more affordable version of the phone.

Google Pixel 7 Pro has three cameras at the rear — Photo: Disclosure / Google

Even though it is not sold in Brazil, Google’s Pixel line is quite popular, especially in the United States. Therefore, we could not leave out the expectation for the Pixel 8. If the speculations are correct, the device should be equipped with a Tensor G3 processor. The technical sheet of the cell phone will also be able to count on support for satellite communications and 12 GB of RAM, in addition to a lot of internal memory for storing files.

Software improvements, especially when combined with a new Android are also expected by fans of the device. These improvements should reflect in the use of cameras, in features that use Artificial Intelligence and an optimized charging for the cell phone – since some of the most persistent criticisms regarding the previous model were about the delay in recharging the phone.