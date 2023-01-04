Steam: Windows 11 slowly grows in number of users, but most still use Windows 10

Windows 11 completed its first anniversary last October, and according to new statistics released by Valve on Monday (02), the operating system is still growing at a slow pace among Steam users, while its previous version, Windows 10, endures with the most users.

Data from the gaming platform indicate that the Windows 11 grew by just 0.44% between November and December 2022, reaching 28.42% of Steam users. Windows 10 still dominates the preference of players, being present in 65.42% of devices — 0.18% less than observed in the analysis of the previous month.