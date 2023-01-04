“Such selfishness”; Ana Thaís Matos ‘unleash the dogs’ at Flamengo live after Vítor Pereira’s press conference

Preparation for this season has already started with everything in several clubs on the Brazilian scene, which are now going to apply the changes that were being studied at the end of 2022 and want to surprise on the field. The intention of many is to take advantage of the state to put some innovations into practice, precisely in order to be 100% as soon as possible.

In case of Flamengo, the situation is exactly that, with an eye on “level A” reinforcements for Vítor Pereira. Oblivious to this, some situations have generated a lot of repercussions in recent days, especially involving cariocas and also Ana Thais Matoswho ended up giving his opinion live and generating several negative reactions.

During the SporTV program, the commentator lamented the choice of Gerson and cited Brazilian football as a “comfort zone”: “I’m sorry to return. For him it would be incredible, he goes back to his place, his country, where it worked. But the first alternative for a player who is frustrated in Europe is to return to Brazil. He doesn’t try to reinvent himself in another team, in a another league”said.

This statement was even refuted by Marcos Braz, who completely disagreed. However, after this controversy “cooled down”, Ana returned to criticize a posture by Mais Querido live. As a result of the date of Vítor Pereira’s presentation, which was the same as Pelé’s wake, the journalist criticized and judged everything as “selfishness”:

“It’s so surreal to talk about it. You were saying: “While Pelé is being buried, Flamengo presented the coach”. I find such a lack of sensitivity, it’s such a big selfishness. The press conference for me becomes a very ephemeral thing (…) Today, the day we are burying the greatest sports personality in the world, we are here questioning whether the VP should have spoken to his wife, should have spoken to Corinthians, I’m sorry to be that today“he stressed.