‘Surprise if they were’, says Arnaldo about absences at Pelé’s wake

The absence of big names in Brazilian football at Pelé’s wake and burial continues to raise questions from fans and explanations for some of those absent. At the UOL News SportArnaldo Ribeiro said that none of this surprises him.

“These players, even the ones who won, they don’t fully represent us. They represent more of a world of themselves. They talk more to each other”, said Arnaldo. “Romário, who ordered Pelé to put his shoe in his mouth, does not represent me. Ronaldo does not represent me. And Neymar will never represent me. This individualistic attitude of the Brazilian sportsman in general is shocking, blatant, but it is not surprising. So it would surprise me if some of these people put their private schedules aside, party, shopping, and attend.”

Vitor Pereira was not convinced

“Vitor Pereira didn’t convince me. In fact, he will never convince me. I don’t buy a used car from Vitor Pereira, but not even by decree. What surprised me was, in fact, that Corinthians came out of this story practically unscathed. Vitor Pereira was able to give some justification that, let’s say, put Corinthians up to date with this story. The transfer and everything else. But in fact he did not refute Duílio’s explanations. It is an individual decision, which he made, and which will having to deal with that for the rest of his life, not just for his time at Flamengo”, he said.

São Paulo in the hands of Rogério

“São Paulo decided to make a cheaper, younger, less starred team, like its coach, taking into account the coach of São Paulo, who was already bigger than the players due to his history as a player, he becomes gigantic in terms of regarding the group of players. São Paulo’s season is completely in Rogério’s hands for this risky reformulation”, stated Arnaldo. “The season that Rogério has just left, and he is one of the few coaches who starts a year in the same position again, does not entitle Rogério to have all that carte blanche”.