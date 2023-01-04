Taron Egerton says filming starts in 2023

According to the actor Taron Egerton during an interview with The Jess Cagle Podcast with Julia Cunningham the footage of Kingsman 3 should start in the year 2023. The star clarified more on the subject, during the promotions of his new series Black bird.

King’s Man: The Origin premiered last year, showing the entire origin of the first two films in the franchise, Kingsman – Secret Service from 2015 and Kingsman: The Golden Circle 2017. After all, it’s been five years since the events of the second film that shows the protagonist Eggsy and your mentor galahad in action.

Currently, the actor Taron Egerton is being considered to play the mutant Wolverinenow inside the MCU/MCU – Marvel Cinematic Universe. where in the end the X-Men will join the universe we all know. But for now egerton is just promoting its new miniseries, entitled black bird to Apple TV+. So, in a conversation on Jess Cagle Podcast with Julia Cunningham he clarified that it is very likely that the footage of Kingsman 3 start next year.

“As far as I know, we will start shooting the third film in my saga, I believe, next year. But you know, don’t listen to what I say because I really don’t know. Do you know, those are decisions that are beyond me” clarified the star, check out his interview in full on here.

Meanwhile, last year in an interview to promote the film King’s Man: The Origin the director of the franchise Matthew Vaughn (Kick-Ass – Breaking Everything) stated that the film would help establish the story in the third installment of the saga.

“Throughout the King’s Man: The Originwe plant the seeds and indicate what will happen in Kingsman 3. It will be very different, but it will be very important for the future of the franchise.” clarifies the director.

It is worth remembering that in the beginning, Vaughn planned to pass the next film on to another director, but now he’s considering continuing the franchise. “Actually, I don’t know what I want to do”he explained. “There is an opportunity for a director to really change that, but I’m considering“.

Furthermore, Matthew Vaugh confirmed that Kingsman 3 will be a direct sequel to the second film Kingsman: The Golden Circle. However, by all indications, the sequence will be the closing of the cycle that involves the character Eggsy.

More about Kingsman

Kingsman Franchise – Image: Collider

Kingsman is a spy comedy franchise that started in 2015. Based on the comic book of the same name by dave gibbons and Mark Millar. The film has the direction and Matthew Vaughn who co-writes the script for Vaughn and jane goldman (X-Men: Days of Future Past).

Meanwhile, the plot focuses on the young man Eggsy, the son of a Kingsman agent, a secret spy organization. With the same gift as his father, he undergoes heavy training to avoid a global threat posed by Tichmond Valentine (Samuel L. Jackson). In addition to Taron Egertonthe cast has Colin Firth (The king’s speech), Mark Strong (Cruella) and Michael Caine (Batman: The Dark Knight) in supporting roles. The first film grossed over $414 million worldwide, making it the most commercially successful film of all time. Vaughn until today. In addition, it was a success in critics, due to its different look and unusual plot.

Soon after, in 2017, the second film was released, Kingsman: The Golden Circle equally acclaimed and grossed US$ 405 million dollars. The cast basically remained the same, with the addition of some important names such as Julianne Moore (Forever Alice), Channing Tatum (Lost City) and Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian).

Lastly, The King’s Man: The Beginning was released in 2021, and tells the origin of the secret organization. Ralph Fiennes (Schindler’s List) plays the lead character, but is also one of the film’s executive producers. Gemma Arterton (Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters) and Rhys Ifans (A Place Called Notting Hill) are also in the cast. However, the production was not a box office success, nor was it critically acclaimed.