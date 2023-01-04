Tattoo artist sentenced to compensate model who went blind after painting her eyes black

From the Editori From the Editor – https://istoe.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 01/03/2023 – 1:18 pm Share

A tattoo artist was ordered to compensate model Aleksandra Sadowska for R$ 180,000 after she became blind due to painting her two eyeballs black. In addition, the professional must complete 30 hours of community service. The case took place in Warsaw, Poland.

“I always wanted tattooed eyes, I thought they suited me,” the model told local media as soon as she had the procedure done in April 2017.

According to the lawsuit, the tattoo artist inserted the needle deep into Aleksandra’s eyeballs, which caused glaucoma, followed by an advanced cataract.

“The tattoo artist had dozens of procedures of this type in his portfolio. At least that’s what he said. So it turned out not to be true,” she said.

Aleksandra underwent three surgeries, but none resulted in a positive result. Then one of her eyes was replaced with an implant. With the other, the young woman can only see sparkling light without contours.

After the judge’s decision, the lawyer representing the tattoo artist said he intends to appeal, as the amount of compensation is “disproportionate”.

