Tattoo artist will have to pay BRL 180,000 to model who became blind after having her eyeballs tattooed

A tattoo artist was ordered to pay damages equivalent to BRL 180 thousand and to do 30 hours of community service after having Model left blind after eyeballs were tattooed by him.

Aleksandra Sadowska decided to cover the whites of her eyes with black ink in April 2017, in a studio in Warsaw (Poland), which she found doing searches on the web.

“I always wanted tattooed eyes, I thought they suited me”she told local media at the time.

According to the lawsuit, the tattoo artist, who was identified only as Piotr A. in court, penetrated the eyeballs deeply with the needle and used a paint not certified for use in the eyes.

At the time, Aleksandra was 21 years old. She claimed to have chosen Piotr A. because on the internet, apparently he had a history of applying the same paint to other people with satisfactory results..

“The tattoo artist had dozens of such procedures in his portfolio. At least that’s what he said. So it turned out not to be true.”commented the Polish woman, according to the “Daily Star”.

Aleksandra Sadowska Photo: Reproduction/Instagram(anoxi_cime)

The model developed glaucoma, followed by advanced cataracts. After that, she had three eye operations. None of which improved her vision. One of her eyes had to be replaced with a implantwhile with the other she now sees only one shimmering light without contours.

The judge’s decision in the case came out on December 20. The tattoo artist’s lawyer said he intends to appeal, considering the amount determined for damages for permanent damage. “disproportionate”.