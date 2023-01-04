The 15 best performances in Cinema in 2022

Mia Goth in “Pearl”, Keke Palmer in “Don’t Look!” and the best performances of the Seventh Art in the year

Cinematofagia is getting closer and closer to publishing the list of the best films of 2022, but first let’s celebrate the best performances of the year (all the best lists of 2022 here).

From Oscar nominees to unbelievable premieres, the list follows the following rules: there is no separation between protagonist and supporting roles or gender, having as inclusion criteria the film’s debut in Tupiniquim soil within the year or with the film reaching the internet without distribution in the country until the closing of the list.

Didn’t watch any of the feature films listed here? Don’t worry, you can read all the texts that are without spoilers – and then rush to acclaim these wonderful performances. Who are the Cinematofagia Oscar nominees for “Best Acting” of the year? You can check it out below.

I confess that, before “Triangle of Sadness”, the newest Palme d’Or winner at the Cannes Film Festival, I had never met Dolly de Leon. No wonder, after all, the actress had never left the industry in the Philippines – she even auditioned for “Triangle” without even having an agent, getting the role anyway. The sarcastic chaos of this power-shifting film sees Leon’s character as the absolute highlight in the last act, so competently that she finally has an international career underway and is the first Filipino actress in history to be nominated for a Golden Globe. And it should.

Best known for being one of the members of the Haim group – along with her two other sisters -, Alana Haim made a glorious film debut with “Liquorice Pizza” (fun fact: her family in the film is played by her family in real life). Director Paul Thomas Anderson, who has helmed several of Haim’s videos, wrote the part with Alana in mind, and the singer (and now actress) does not disappoint in this seventies comedy which, problematic aside, is a stage dominated by Alana, who seems to act Whole life.

Iranian Theater actor, Mehdi Bajestani has only five film credits, and in “Santa Aranha” he already reveals what an incredible actor he is. The Danish nominee for the 2023 Oscar for “Best International Film” is based on a true story that took place in the early 2000s in Iran: a serial killer ravaged a city killing prostitutes in the name of god. Mehdi Bajestani plays this psychopath and conveys all his sanctified madness that is even scarier when it comes to real events – and banned from filming in Iran; the production had to record in Jordan.

Claes Bang is an experienced Danish actor who gained notoriety with “The Art of Discord” (2018), the first of two Golden Palms received by Ruben Östlund. Even with the success in Europe, Bang only came to Hollywood in 2018 with “Millennium: The Girl in the Spider’s Web”, being one of the protagonists of “The Man from the North”, a new film by REI Robert Eggers. Even with an all-star cast – Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke and Willem Dafoe – Bang’s villain, who sets the whole story in motion, is the film’s catalyst. In the midst of so much talent, Bang has not received due recognition, and here we are for that.

At nearly 70 years old, Denzel Washington has long been synonymous with quality, with two Oscars on his shelf and acclaim to boot. As the first black Macbeth in the history of Cinema among the countless versions already released (correct me if I’m forgetting any of them), Denzel takes on all of Joel Coen’s cinematic insanity as if it were easy, acting on top of a script that uses of the far-fetched and complex monologues of Shakespeare’s text in a legitimate way. Among modern adaptations, the doomed king has never been better interpreted than it is now.

Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh began her career in action films in Hong Kong, rising to prominence for performing her next few scenes without the need for stunt doubles. In Hollywood, she made a name for herself with “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” (2000), “Memoirs of a Geisha” (2005) and the hit “Crazy Rich Guy” (2018). However, despite the successes, Yeoh had never won a “Best Actress” award – until now. “Everything, Everywhere” is, without a doubt, Yeoh’s cinematic pinnacle, as the mother juggling between saving her failing laundromat and the entire multiverse. The actress’s entire experience is put to the test in this pandemonium and she doesn’t fail in any scene, demonstrating her talent like never before – so much so that, until the closing of this list, she has already taken SEVENTEEN awards for “Best Actress”.

Dario Argento is one of the definitive directors of Italian horror, delivering classics that permanently influenced the genre, such as “Prelúdio Para Matar” (1975) and “Suspiria” (1977). He made a few acting appearances throughout his life, mostly in uncredited roles, so it came as a surprise when he was announced as the lead in “Vórtex”, the new film by the controversial Gaspar Noé. As the husband of an elderly woman succumbing to dementia, Argento not only amazes with his impeccable French but also with his ease in front of Noé’s intrusive cameras, in a role beyond difficult about the finitude of life – and how we can do nothing in the face of the end.

And who doesn’t love a little reveal? Belgium’s nominee for the 2023 “Best International Film” Oscar, “Close” follows two friends who, thanks to homophobia, have their friendship permanently ruined. The success of “Close” would not be 10% without the powerful performance of little Eden Dambrine. The actor, who got the role at the age of 14, bears the extremely high emotional load of the script without hesitation, giving life to such a sensitive and delicate story. Jaw dropping.

Despite a career spanning decades, Irishman Colin Farrell only has one of the industry’s top awards, a Golden Globe for “Na Mira do Boss” (2008). Coincidentally, “Na Mira” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” are both by the same director, Martin McDonagh, and in “Banshees”, Farrell gives the most applauded performance of his career. Here he is Pádraic, a quiet and silly man who sees his life turn upside down when his best friend decides to cut ties overnight. McDonagh’s script paves the way for Farrell to break through, already winning “Best Actor” at the Venice Film Festival, the National Board of Review and several other awards. An Oscar would be welcome.

The Vietnamese Ke Huy Quan began his career as a child actor, playing two classics consecutively: “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” (1984) and “The Goonies” (1985). The 80’s were the most expressive until then, acting very sporadically after that, causing the actor to abandon the profession. Thankfully, things have changed, and he finds new glory with “Everything Everywhere”. As one of the most indebted laundry owners in the entire multiverse, Quan goes from electrifying action scenes to sheer emotion to moments that are already in the history books. “I wanted to say, in another life, I would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you“.

Jessie Buckley does not have 20 film credits, however, she caught my attention early on, with “Beast” (2017). It was from 2020 onwards that her trajectory saw considerable progress, achieving acclaim in “I’m Thinking of Ending Everything” (2020) and “The Lost Daughter” (2021), with the latter guaranteeing her an Oscar nomination. “Faces of Fear”, however, showed the most brutal side of the actress. Being pursued by an avalanche of men willing to destroy her psychologically, Buckley goes up screaming in this laborious film capable of twisting the mind of those who see it – whether in the display of the bizarre text or in the complex scenes of violence and abuse.

Hey, did you know that Mia Goth is the granddaughter of Brazilian actress Maria Gladys??? The meme that saturated Twitter after the boom de Goth in 2022 just shows how the British woman, who doesn’t even have 10 years of career, became a high-ranking name. She had already enchanted with “Nymphomaniac” (2013) and “Suspiria” (2018), but finally climbs into the protagonist’s chair in the “X” franchise. Despite having two roles in the first film, it is in “Pearl” that Goth gets his foot in the door. As the repressed teenager with a sociopathic love of life (and sex), Goth pours tears, blood, and spit into the youth of one of the year’s most interesting villains. That monologue in the last act already earns an Oscar nomination. She is a star!

Simon Rex is a case that Hollywood seems to embrace. Adam Sandler and Steve Carell are, like Rex, comedians known for their farofas with terrible performances – Sandler himself has a career marked by his performances so bad that they are good. What happened to both? They found roles that managed to erase any bad reputation – Carell with “Foxcatcher” (2014) and Sandler with “Uncut Gems” (2019). Rex enters this hall with “Red Rocket”. Known for his slapstick comedies – mainly in the franchise “Everybody in Panic” -, Simon plays a decadent porn actor who returns to the interior (which he promised never to set foot again) in search of money. In a brilliant performance, the actor strips away any conceit and develops a revolting, picky character we love to hate.

Keke Palmer has a long career on TV, winning an Emmy and the BET Awards, however, she had never found a film that gave her talent the spotlight. “No! Don’t Look” accomplished that task. Jordan Peele’s third film, along with “Get Out!” (2017) and “Us” (2019), demands a lot from a specific actor, and, even in a supporting role, it is Keke who carries “No!”. His charisma is perfect for Esmerald, the ultimate 2022 heroine who shines through every second she’s on screen. Five stars, angel, five stars.

Penélope Cruz’s husband is probably the most acclaimed Spanish actor of all time, having at home – in addition to the most beautiful wife in the world – all the main industry awards: Oscar, BAFTA, Golden Globe, Goya, SAG, Critics’ Choice and so on. Did you become the darling of Cinematofagia? Turned, but it’s because he’s really good. So much so that he managed to reach yet another level by playing the manipulative boss in “O Bom Patrão”. Bardem walks naturally through the comic and tragic and achieves the feat of not allowing the viewer to see another actor there. Not by chance, his performance in “O Bom Patrão” earned him his SEVENTH Goya (Spain’s Oscar). It is and always has been the moment.

