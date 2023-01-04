The 15 most anticipated series of 2023

The year 2023 will be good for the universe of television series, bringing many new productions, some of which have been expected for a long time. We will have plots for all tastes: comedy, action, romance and humor.

Thinking about it, the canaltech listed 15 of the most anticipated series of 2023 and where you can watch each one.

15. Daisy Jones & The Six

The first highlight of 2023 is the series Daisy Jones & The Six, based on a book of the same name by author Taylor Jenkins Reid. The series, which is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon, will tell the story of the rise and fall of a rock band in the 1970s.

The character Daisy Jones is played by Riley Keough, who has participated in productions such as The Terminal List, calls, Mad Max: Fury Road, among others. The cast also features Sebastian Chacon, Sam Clafin, Camila Morrone, Suki Waterhouse, and many other incredible actors.

Created by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, Daisy Jones & The Six premieres March 3 on Prime Video.

14. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

the fans of bridgertona Netflix original series, will be able to check out the production in 2023 Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The spin-off will focus on the story of Queen Charlotte in her youth, even before the events of the original plot. The character is inspired by a real person: the wife of King George III, Sofia Carlota.

Young Queen Charlotte is played by India Amarteifio, as well as Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury and Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton, two other well-known characters from bridgerton. The series also takes place under the helm of Shonda Rhimes.

the premiere of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is scheduled for May 4, 2023 on Netflix.

13. The Idol

2023 will also be the debut year of The Idol, series starring Lily-Rose Depp, The Weeknd and Steve Zissis. The dramatic production follows the life of a self-help guru and cult leader who has a relationship with a successful pop singer.

The Idol is created by Sam Levinson, the same as euphoriaand still does not have a date set to premiere, but the launch should still take place in 2023. The production is original from HBO.

12. Echo

The first standout from Marvel Studios to appear on the list is the series echo, created by Etan Cohen. The fantasy plot is a spin-off of Archer hawk and will follow the life of Maya Lopez, played by Alaqua Cox, a young martial arts master with hearing impairment.

She has the gift of perfectly replicating the movements of any person, already collaborating with other well-known heroes, such as the Avengers, Blade and demolisher. Also in the cast are Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, among others.

Echo It also doesn’t have an exact premiere date, coming to Disney+ sometime in 2023.

11. Ahsoka

Another series from the Star Wars universe is also in development for 2023: Ahsoka. Created by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, the plot tells the story of the character Ahsoka Tano, known for animations. Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Ahsoka is portrayed by actress Rosario Dawson, who has appeared in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett like the character. The actress has also participated in productions such as Dopesick, demolisher, Zombieland: Double Tapamong other films and series.

The exact release date of Ahsoka it hasn’t been released yet, but it’s set to happen anytime in 2023, also on Disney+.

10. The Walking Dead: Dead City

A new spinoff from The Walking Dead is coming in 2023: the series The Walking Dead: Dead City. The plot, created by Eli Jorne, will follow the characters Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) during a trip through Manhattan, which is in ruins due to the zombie apocalypse.

AMC has not yet released many details about the production, nor the exact premiere date, which should take place in April 2023.

9. Skeleton Crew

One more series of Star Wars lands in 2023: Skeleton Crew. The plot by Jon Watts and Christopher Ford, starring Jude Law, takes place in parallel with The Mandalorian and accompanies a group of children who end up lost in the universe of Star Wars.

There are still not many details about Skeleton Crewbut new details should be released throughout 2023, as well as the premiere date on Disney +.

8. That 90’s Show

Comedy fans will also be able to watch in 2023 the series That 90’s Show. The production, which debuts at the beginning of the year, is the sequel to the success That 70’s Show and brings back duo Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty and Kurtwood Smith as Red.

Now, the story takes place with the couple receiving a visit from their granddaughter Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), daughter of Erick, who will spend the summer vacation there.

That 90’s Show is now ready to be released, debuting on Netflix on January 19th.

7. The Lying Life of Adults

In 2023, another book adaptation lands on Netflix. The series The Lying Life of Adults is based on the eponymous book by Elena Ferrante, one of the most popular authors of recent times, premieres in January and takes place in Italy.

The plot tells the story of Giovanna (Giordana Marengo) during her transition from childhood to adolescence, which takes place in the 1990s in the city of Naples.

The miniseries will feature six episodes and premiere on January 4, 2023.

6. Secret Invasion

For those who miss Nick Fury, Samuel L. Jackson’s character in the Marvel universe, the series Secret Invasion premieres in 2023. In the plot, Fury and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) investigate a sect of Skrulls that, with their metamorphosis powers, invaded planet Earth.

Secret Invasion is a series created by Kyle Bradstreet and also stars Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Cobie Smulders, among others.

The premiere takes place in 2023 on Disney +, but there is still no confirmed day and month.

5. Avatar: The Last Airbender

The new year will also feature the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender, adaptation of an already known animated series. The production, created by Albert Kim, follows the adventures of Aang (Gordon Cormier) and his friends, who are fighting to protect the world from the Fire Nation.

In this universe, some people can “bend” the four elements: water, fire, air and earth. However, only Aang is able to bend them all.

There is still no exact release date for Avatar: The Last Airbenderbut the plot arrives on Netflix in 2023.

4. The Continental

Derived from the film franchise John Wickthe miniseries The Continental is one of the highlights of 2023. The plot is original from Peacock and will only have three episodes, but with the duration of a movie. The series takes place in the chain of hotels known for hosting criminals from all over the world.

the cast of The Continental features Mel Gibson, Colin Woodell, Katie McGrath, Jessica Allain, among many others. The premiere date has not yet been confirmed, but the launch in Brazil takes place in 2023 on Prime Video.

3. Agatha: House of Harkness

After Agatha’s success in WandavisionKathryn Hahn’s character will win a spin-off that debuts in 2023: Agatha: House of Harkness. Not much information has been released yet about the new series, only that Aubrey Plaza has joined the cast.

Recording should start later this year, so there is still no premiere date, and we hope it actually arrives in 2023, as scheduled.

Agatha: House of Harkness will be released on Disney+.

2. Gen V

The Boysone of the most popular series on Prime Video, will win a spin-off in 2023: Gen V. The plot takes place in the same universe as the original production, but focusing on an exclusive university for students with superpowers, which promises to bring an even more chaotic story.

Gen V is created by Craig Rosenberg and the cast includes Patrick Schwarzenegger, Jaz Sinclair, Clancy Brown, Jessie T. Usher, Brazilian actor Marco Pigossi, among others.

the premiere of Gen V takes place on Prime Video in 2023.

1. The Last Of Us

The most anticipated series of 2023, without a doubt, is The Last of Us, derived from one of the most popular video game franchises. The plot will follow the post-apocalyptic adventure of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), who face countless dangers on a journey across the United States.

The first season of The Last of Us will feature nine episodes, and the premiere takes place on January 15th on HBO Max.