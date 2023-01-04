THE 3 NEW WHATSAPP FEATURES that everyone wanted will arrive in 2023

WhatsApp, the most popular messaging app in the world, wants to start 2023 with a bang. So much so that it already has three novelties in sight that it will start implementing in the next few days. It is believed that all new features will be released later this season worldwide.

The developers of WhatsappMeta’s messaging application, tested features throughout the year and some of them will be officially available from 2023. Some of them promise to divide opinions among users.

Discover the 3 new WhatsApp functions that everyone wanted and will arrive in 2023

According to the information collected by the specialized portal WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has three new functions ready to surprise its users at the beginning of 2023 and thus continue to advance in a better communication service. Check it out now!

1st) Edit sent messages

People often send messages that they regret and may even generate lawsuit or those messages that go with an error such as misspellings. So far, for these situations, only the sent text could be deletedsince the app in these cases leaves a sign of “message deleted”.

To avoid this, WhatsApp will include the option to edit messages to correct possible errors.