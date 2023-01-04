THE 3 NEW WHATSAPP FEATURES that everyone wanted will arrive in 2023

WhatsApp, the most popular messaging app in the world, wants to start 2023 with a bang. So much so that it already has three novelties in sight that it will start implementing in the next few days. It is believed that all new features will be released later this season worldwide.
The developers of WhatsappMeta’s messaging application, tested features throughout the year and some of them will be officially available from 2023. Some of them promise to divide opinions among users.
Discover the 3 new WhatsApp functions that everyone wanted and will arrive in 2023
According to the information collected by the specialized portal WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has three new functions ready to surprise its users at the beginning of 2023 and thus continue to advance in a better communication service. Check it out now!
1st) Edit sent messages
People often send messages that they regret and may even generate lawsuit or those messages that go with an error such as misspellings. So far, for these situations, only the sent text could be deletedsince the app in these cases leaves a sign of “message deleted”.
To avoid this, WhatsApp will include the option to edit messages to correct possible errors.
This already happens on all social networks, except WhatsApp, at least until now. In 2023, WhatsApp will allow you to edit a message sent within a 15-minute interval. If this time passes, the message cannot be modified.
Of course, to ensure proper use of it, a label “Edited” will appear within the chat that have been changed by the user.
2) Search messages by dates
This new update will be something that will help a lot, especially when you want to search for something specific, but you don’t remember exactly which words you used.
This has already started to be tested on some iOS devices, and will be complemented by the existing “magnifying glass”, which allows us to track a specific term. This in turn will show us a calendar for search faster.
3) Link WhatsApp with tablets
In this 2023, this new function of Whatsapp will allow you to link the account to a tablet just like you do with computers. Therefore, its implementation has already been tested on Android under the name “Companion Mode” and will allow more than one device to share the account.