The Brazilian who plays for Al-Nassr and already beat Cristiano Ronaldo on the first day

CR7 during his performance at Al-Nassr

January 3, 2023 · 6:54 pm

This Tuesday (3), Cristiano Ronaldo was officially presented by his new club, the Al-Nassr. The event had around 30,000 people, and a high production for the arrival of the newest striker, with a light show and music by Saudi singer Ayed at the stadium Mrsool Park (King Saud University Stadium).

Upon his arrival, CR7 commented on his departure in Manchester United, his time in European football and why he wanted to leave for Al-Nassr. “I feel very proud of this decision in my life, in my career. My work in Europe is finished” – said Robozão, who also defended Sporting Lisbon, Juventus and Real Madridbeing champion everywhere he went, including the Portuguese national team, where he won the euro cup in 2016 and the UEFA Nations League in 2019.

More World Cup news:

After participating in provocations against France, Messi does not know what to expect from Mbappé

The contempt that Marquinhos did to Neymar at PSG

Talisca in action for Bahia

The Portuguese star said that he even had proposals from Brazil, without mentioning the team. However, Cristiano preferred to play in Saudi Arabia, where he will have Anderson Talisca as a companion. Revealed by bahia, the player has already defended the Brazilian national team and even negotiated with Mengão last year. However, negotiations were suspended. Incidentally, the Gávea team still hasn’t given up on hiring him.

beat the robot

In the first activities, the former Tricolor de Aço player has been showing a better level, including in the physical part. Talisca defended clubs like Benfica, Guangzhou Evergrande-CHN and also the Besiktas-TUR. With the red-black proposal, he may not even play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, as he wants to return to his country to defend the national team again. Brazilian Team in the future.