The era of overspending is over: what to expect from big tech in 2023 – 1/3/2023

2022 did not look good for the main global big techs, with mass layoffs and below-expected profits. And for 2023, the trend is that the technology giants will suffer even more from the impacts of competition, market remodeling and a drop in consumption due to post-pandemic inflation.

Industry experts argued to the Business Insider website, one of the main publications on the subject in the United States, that “the decade of technology abundance ended” last year, which will reverberate over the next few months.

The main bets are:

Twitter may suffer from more users leaving to other platforms after measures by Elon Musk.

Microsoft will have to convince US authorities in court to become the third largest gaming company in the world.

Amazon tends to have slowed growth due to the resumption of users to physical stores with the decline of the covid-19 pandemic.

Google is not yet threatened by any other big tech but competitors with initiatives based on AI (Artificial Intelligence) are already receiving attention from investors.

Cloud storage startups could have a good year with the increased use of this service by other companies.

In the electronic market, the tendency is for more and more bureaucracies due to changes in data privacy by countries and the drop in sales due to post-pandemic inflation.

Will Twitter be unbanned?

The trend based on what has happened is that many users are expected to stay on the social network until they find a good enough replacement.

According to Insider, options have already appeared on the market, such as:

With a real chance for growth and people eager to try something else, 2023 could be the perfect time for a new platform to break through. Kali Hays, Business Insider.

Microsoft in the gaming world

Microsoft’s main battle for 2023 is not against competitors or falling revenues, but will be against the FTC (Federal Trade Commission), the US government agency responsible for regulating the market between companies.

Big tech wants to buy Activision Blizzard, the online gaming company, for US$ 68.7 billion, which would be the largest transaction in the gaming market in history.

The deal, however, collides with the FTC, which analyzes whether Microsoft would not be harming unfair competition and which proves to be increasingly credible with big techs in the US.

cloud startups

According to Business Insider analyst Ellen Thomas, 2023 promises to be in high demand for startups operating in the cloud data storage service market.

Technology analysts believe that large companies see in the clouds an alternative to cut operating costs for a business, which can benefit the large companies in this field, such as Cirrus Nexus, Yotascale, Ternary and Cast AI.

Battered by the uncertain economic environment, CFOs are looking at costly cloud accounts as they look to cut costs across the board. In 2023, this could be a boon for FinOps and the growing cottage industry of startups promising to help cloud customers reduce and manage cloud spending. Ellen Thomas, Business Insider.

Amazon downturn

Among the reasons for this prediction is the return of consumers to physical stores and personal cost cuts due to inflation. In the US, for example, the index reached 8.2%.

Some of the shoppers who joined Amazon at the start of the pandemic are returning to brick-and-mortar stores, hurting Amazon’s retail growth. AWS customers are struggling to save on their cloud bills to cut costs. Eugene Kim, Business Insider.

Even Google threatened?

More and more Google has invested in AI-based tools, but with the popularization of this type of technology among programmers throughout the world, big tech can win competitors.

Even if any eventual competitor does not represent a significant threat to the business, the chances of a startup appearing on the horizon are real.

In 2023, expect to see tech companies prove they have the tools to create, if not more, impressive AI apps and demos. Hugh Langley, Business Insider.

Electronic market may suffer

For reasons similar to Amazon’s downturn forecasts, marketplace platforms — sales intermediaries between the winner and the customer — could also face a difficult year in 2023.

In addition to inflation and trends in the population’s personal cost cuts, websites have faced changes in data privacy policies around the world, which may make it difficult to intermediate sales in the coming year.