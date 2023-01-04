The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir in the Afternoon Session (01/04): Film has a bizarre recording error that almost nobody noticed – Film News

Today’s Afternoon Session airs at 3:30 pm, right after the telenovela Chocolate com Pimenta.

This Wednesday, halfway through the first week of the year, the Afternoon session on TV Globo will show The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, a special film for those who like dramas.

In the plot, in a magical story about love, adventure and that crosses three continents, a narrator tells the story of when he fell in love with a European woman and how he ended up deported to an isolated place on the continent, along with a group of African refugees.

With a cast not so well known by the general public, names like V Dhanush, Bérénice Bejo, Erin Moriarty (The Boys), Barkhad Abdi, Gérard Jugnot and Ben Miller make up the plot.

Check out some curiosities about the feature film below:

RECORDING ERROR

On the map of Europe shown when Aji is travelling, the capital of Switzerland, Bern, is marked incorrectly. The red star labeled “Bern” is actually at the Zurich location.

CAST CHANGE

When the project was announced, Alexandra Daddario, Uma Thurman and Gemma Arterton were part of the cast. They ended up dropping out of production due to some scheduling issues.

BASED ON A BEST SELLER

The film is based on the best-seller of the same name by French writer Romain Puértolas. The work was a total sales success, being distributed to more than 30 countries.

Filmmaker responsible for the feature, Ken Scott has titles such as Business Out of Control, Suddenly Father and My 533 Children on his resume.

THE FAKIR’S EXTRAORDINARY JOURNEY: WHERE TO WATCH THE MOVIE ONLINE?

Telecine (streaming)

Prime Video (streaming)

