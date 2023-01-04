The high temperatures that reach several countries in Europe at the height of winter

5 hours ago

Credit, EPA photo caption, The weather was unusually warm during the Christmas holidays in Spain

January temperatures reached an all-time high in several countries across Europe.

National records were set in eight countries — and regional records in three others.

Warsaw, capital of Poland, recorded 18.9°C on Sunday (1/1), while the temperature in the city of Bilbao, northern Spain, reached 25.1°C — more than 10°C above average.

Heavy snow and freezing rain are forecast for regions north of the Midwest, while severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are expected in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.

But on the European side of the Atlantic, the weather has been mild in many places this start of the year.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, High temperatures have affected ski resorts like this one in Austria

Temperatures in the Netherlands, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Latvia, the Czech Republic, Poland, Denmark and Belarus broke national records.

Regional records were broken in Germany, France and Ukraine.

The temperature reached in Warsaw on January 1 was 4°C higher than the previously recorded record for the month; and the record reached in Belarus was 16.4°C — about 4.5°C above the previous one.

In Spain, temperatures on New Year’s Day in Bilbao were equivalent to the July average, and parts of Catalonia, including Barcelona, ​​are subject to restrictions on water use.

Records are broken all the time, but it’s unusual for the difference to be more than a few tenths of a degree.

In Switzerland, temperatures reached 20°C, and the hot weather affected ski resorts in the Alps, which suffered from a shortage of snow.

But it’s not hot everywhere in Europe – cold and snowy parts of Scandinavia and Moscow are forecast, where temperatures are expected to drop to -20°C over the weekend.

Credit, EPA photo caption, Warm temperatures have caused cherry blossoms to appear earlier in the Polish city of Szczecin

Just a few days earlier, the UK, Ireland, France and Spain had declared 2022 the hottest year on record.

In the UK, every month except December has been warmer than average. In December, it snowed across much of the country, although conditions are milder and wetter now.

In an interview with British newspaper The Guardian, meteorologist Scott Duncan said the causes of the series of records were difficult to determine, with the La Niña weather phenomenon and anomalous heat on sea surfaces playing an important role.

“Our warming atmosphere and oceans are making records easier to break,” Duncan told the publication.

Heat waves have become more frequent, more intense and longer because of human-induced climate change.

But phenomena like these in winter do not have the same human impact as summer heat waves, which can result in large numbers of deaths.