The love of Viola Davis and Julius Tennon that led to the film ‘The Woman King’

movie stars, Viola Davis and Julius Tennonopened their own production company JuVee Productionsresponsible for major projects, including “A Mulher Rei”, starring Davis herself, who plays General Nanisca. The film released this year, depicts the story about the warriors of Agojiealso known as Dahomey Amazons, who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 19th century.

“I’ve never met a couple more in sync about the work they want to put out in the world and with their beautiful energy, who they are together,” he says. Gina Prince-Bythewooddirector of “A Mulher Rei”.

It took seven years to complete “A Mulher Rei”. “You create a piece as an artist, you fight for your choices, you try to make bold choices, you collaborate with the right people and then you give it to the audience and the audience has to take what you gave them. It’s coming from the hearts of the artists who created it. You don’t change it. You don’t change it to make it palatable. This is not art. This is commerce. This is fear. And fear is why it takes seven years,” explains Davis in an interview with the Los Angeles Times this week.

Viola Davis playing General Nanisca in “A Mulher Rei” (Photo: Ilze Kitshoff / Sony Pictures)

The love of Viola Davis and Julius Tennon

Together for 23 years, living a beautiful love story, Davis and Tennon met on the recording of the series “City of Angels”, but it was not love at first sight. “I gave her my card, but she didn’t call me for six weeks!” recalls Tennon during the interview.

Davis explained why he didn’t get in touch with the actor: “At the time, I had a credit score of 500. I couldn’t get a credit card. I couldn’t get a rental car. Sometimes I took the bus or had to walk. I was so stressed. And when I got those 10 episodes of “Cities of Angels,” I couldn’t stay in the apartment I had because it was $2,500 a month. I ran out of money! My anxiety was so overwhelming and I felt like I wouldn’t be attractive to anyone, a 34 year old woman running around on a bus. Listen, when I met him I had 99 cent sheets…”, she told him during the newspaper interview.

Worries about finances were what kept Davis from going out with Tennon, and he was determined to wait for her call. “My mom always told me that when you meet a girl, you don’t ask for her number. Give her your phone number. And if she’s interested, she’ll call you. So I always followed that advice because even when my mother was wrong, she was right. So when Viola called after six weeks, it was a surprise,” he said.

