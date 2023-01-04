The main cinema premieres in 2023

With several major movie releases, 2023 could go down as one of pop culture’s key years. Of the billionaire bonds of Marvel with the arrival of the highly anticipated Indiana Jones: The Call of Fate, the fifth installment of the franchise, the season will be full of impactful premieres.

As in previous years, the marvel studios will have consecutive releases in the course of 2023. After Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) will kick off its Phase 5 with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, followed by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Marvels.

Under new direction, DC closed last year in the mouths of the people with the promise of a reboot promoted by the new presidents James Gunn and Peter Safran. Before these changes, however, fans of the now former DCUniverse will be able to say goodbye to some characters with the debuts of The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

In addition to superhero franchises, 2023 will also see the release of highly anticipated films and exciting sequels. The list includes titles like the live-action Barbie starring Margot Robbie, Fast & Furious 10, Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse and Mission: Impossible 7 – Reckoning Part 1.

For lovers of more classic movies, the 2023 release list is also full. The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg’s new feature, and The Whale, a title that could earn Brendan Fraser an Oscar nomination, debut this year. There’s also The Banshees of Inisherin, Scream 6, The White Powder Bear and John Wick 4: Baba Yaga.

Check out the release dates for this year’s main movie releases below:

The Fabelmans (January 12)

Paul Dano, Mateo Zoryon Francis-DeFord and Michelle Williams in a scene from The Fabelmans

The Fabelmans

subtitled trailer

Babylon (January 19)

Margot Robbie in Babylon Trailer

Babylon

official trailer

The World’s Worst Neighbor (January 26)

Tom Hanks in World's Worst Neighbor

The Worst Neighbor in the World

subtitled trailer

Tar (January 26)

Cate Blanchett in Tar

The Banshees of Inisherin (February 2)

Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin

Inisherin’s Banshees

official trailer

Knock at the Door (February 2)

Dave Bautista, Abby Quinn and Nikki Amuka-Bird

knock at the door

subtitled trailer

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 16)

Evageline Lilly and Paul Rudd as Wasp and Ant-Man

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

subtitled trailer

The Whale (February 23)

Brendan Fraser in The Whale

trailer without subtitles

Empire of Light (February 23)

Olivia Colman in Empire of Light

Empire of Light

subtitled trailer

Scream 6 (March 9)

Jenna Ortega

Scream 6

subtitled teaser

Shazam!: Rage of the Gods (March 17)

Zachary Levi in ​​a scene from Shazam!

Shazam!: Fury of the Gods

dubbed trailer

John Wick 4: Baba Yaga (March 23)

Keanu Reeves

John Wick 4: Baba Yaga

subtitled trailer

Super Mario Bros: The Movie (March 30)

Mario in a scene from the Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros: The Movie

dubbed trailer

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels (April 13)

Chris Pine

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels

subtitled trailer

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5)

Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

subtitled trailer

Fast & Furious 10 (May 19)

Still without an official trailer, the next feature in the franchise starring Vin Diesel will have several new important names in the cast. In addition to returning veterans like Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez and Charlize Theron, the family is joined by Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) and Alan Ritchson (Reacher).

The Little Mermaid (May 25)

Halle Bailey as Ariel in The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid

subtitled teaser

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse – Part One (June 1)

Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse - Part 1

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse – Part One

dubbed trailer

Transformers: Dawn of the Beasts (June 9)

Transformers 7 scene

Transformers: Awakening of the Beasts

subtitled teaser

Elements (June 15)

Characters from Elements, new animation from Pixar

The Flash (June 23)

Ezra Miller

The Flash

subtitled teaser

Indiana Jones and the Call of Fate (June 30)

Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Call of Fate

Indiana Jones and the Call of Fate

subtitled trailer

Mission: Impossible 7 – Reckoning Part 1 (July 14)

Scene from the Mission Impossible 7 trailer

Mission: Impossible 7 – Reckoning Part 1

backstage teaser

Barbie (July 20)

Margot Robbie in Barbie

Oppenheimer (July 20)

Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer Trailer

Oppenheimer

subtitled trailer

The Marvels (July 27)

Sequel to Captain Marvel (2019), the feature will bring Brie Larson back as Carol Danvers to face a new threat. This time, she will have the company of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). Samuel L. Jackson also returns as Nick Fury.

Blue Beetle (August 18)

Starring Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai), the feature tells the story of Jaime Reyes, a Mexican teenager who has his life changed when he encounters an alien scarab. Bruna Marquezine, Susan Sarandon and George Lopez are also in the cast.

The Expendables 4 (September 22)

Film that marks the departure of Sylvester Stallone from the franchise, The Expendables 4 will – once again – have a cast full of stars. In addition to the protagonist, returning veterans Jason Statham, Dolph Ludgren and Randy Couture. Among the newcomers, the highlights are Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, 50 Cent and Andy Garcia.

Kraven: The Hunter (October 6)

Venom spin-off Kraven the Hunter is Sony Pictures’ newest film set in the Spider-Man universe. The film will have Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Sergei Kravinoff, a Russian immigrant whose dream is to be the greatest hunter in the world. Russell Crowe, Alessandro Nivola, Ariana DeBose and Christopher Abbott complete the cast.

Saw 10 (October 26)

The newest chapter in the horror franchise, Saw 10 will mark the return of Tobin Bell as the terrible villain Jigsaw. The plot is kept under wraps, but the cast will feature Michael Beach, Steven Brand, Renata Vaca and Synnøve Macody Lund.

Dune: Part 2 (November 3)

Once again directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part 2 will continue the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and his war against the Harkonenn clan. Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin and Stellan Skarsgård return for the new feature, while newcomers Florence Pugh (Black Widow), Léa Seydoux (007: No Time to Die), Austin Butler (Elvis) and Christopher Walken (Break) are the main new features.

The Hunger Games: Song of Birds and Serpents (November 17)

Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth in The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: The Song of Birds and Serpents

official teaser

Aquaman and the Lost Empire (December 25)

Film that can mark Jason Momoa’s farewell to the role of Arthur Curry, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom had few details of its plot revealed. Of course, there is only the return of Ben Affleck as Batman, in what should also be his last appearance in a DC film. The cast completes Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Dolph Lundgren, Randall Park and Temuera Morrison.

