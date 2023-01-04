The Most Anticipated Black Films of 2023

Moviegoers on duty should already prepare their pockets to watch the big releases in theaters in 2023. BLACK WORLD selected six films with black protagonism that will be released this year.

Several feature films have already given us a lot to talk about and reverberate around here, such as the live-action of “The Little Mermaid” with the Halle Bailey with the role of Princess Ariel and “I Wanna Dance with Somebody – The Whitney Houston Story“, a biopic of the great artist who died at the age of 48, starring actress Naomi Ackie.

Check the list below:

1 – I Wanna Dance with Somebody – The Whitney Houston Story

Singer’s biopic Whitney Houston, will tell the story of the artist, from being just a New Jersey choir girl to her worldwide career as one of the best-selling and most awarded artists of all time. “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” takes audiences on a poignant and emotional journey through the singer’s life and career, through the shows and most popular hits, success and dramas that filled her life. The film premieres on January 12 in Brazilian theaters! Kasi Lemmons, director of the film, cast Naomi Ackie to play Whitney and Nafessa Williams in the role of Robyn, childhood friend and ex-girlfriend of the artist.

2 – Till – The Quest for Justice

Till – The Quest for Justice opens in Brazil on February 9th. It is a deeply emotional and cinematic film about the true story of Mamie Till Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, who, in 1955, was lynched while visiting his cousins ​​in Mississippi. In Mamie’s poignant journey of grief turned into action, we see the universal power of a mother’s ability to change the world. The film, directed by Chinonye Chukwu, features Danielle Deadwyler, Whoopi Goldberg, Frankie Faison, Haley Bennett and Jalyn Hall in the cast.

3 – Creed III

The film starring Michael B. Jordan is the third in the sequel to creed and the ninth in the Rocky franchise. The first, “Creed: Born To Fight”, showed the journey of Adonis (B. Jordan), son of Apollo Creed, when being trained by Rocky. The sequel was released three years later, with Adonis facing off against an old enemy tied to his family’s past. B. Jordan is also the film’s director and producer. The cast includes Jonathan Majors, Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris and Phylicia Rashad. The premiere is scheduled for March 3 in the US, but there is still no confirmation of the date in Brazil.

4 – The Little Mermaid

After four years of waiting and racist attacks against the announcement of actress Halle Bailey as Princess Ariel, the film “The Little Mermaid” opens in Brazilian theaters on May 26. The live-action remake will retell the classic of a young mermaid who makes a deal with a sea witch to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress a prince.

5 – Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse

With premiere scheduled for June 1st, the film is a sequel to the hit “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”, featuring the character Miles Morales, a black Spider-Man from Brooklyn. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, the hero is caught across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People tasked with protecting their very existence.

6 – The Color Purple

Scheduled for release on December 20th, the remake of the award-winning “The Color Purple” still does not have an official trailer, but it promises to be an experience from a black perspective, with an adaptation of the book by Alice Walker, with the same title. The musical film is produced by Oprah Winfrey and will feature in the cast: Fantasia Taylor, Colman Domingo, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Halle Bailey, Corey Hawkins, and HER The first one was released in 1985, directed by Steven Spielberg, also adapted to the work.

Facebook

Whatsapp

twitter

LinkedIn

Comments