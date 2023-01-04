The most torturous kisses in cinema

Exchanging saliva with the enemy, feeling the breath of the friend or enduring a runny nose: when kissing becomes something terrible!

Vestron Pictures/Warner Bros. Pictures *Article originally written by Rodrigo Torres. Did you know that cute couple from the movie based on the book by Nicholas Sparks hated each other? And that the Twilight actor disgusted his date? One of the most iconic kisses in cinema?! It almost caused a drowning! In this and many other cases, the big secret is the well-known Hollywood magic, in its incredible ability to transform fiction into reality, torture into love! Whether due to lack of chemistry or excessive professionalism; either because of a cold or terrible breath, the most coveted actors and actresses in the world have already provided the most torturous kisses in the entertainment industry. Check it out below – and be careful not to be disappointed with your idol.

Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst (Spider-Man, 2002)

sony pictures

Spider-Man delivered one of the most iconic and sexiest kissing scenes in cinema. What nobody knows is Tobey Maguire’s discomfort while recording it. Imagine: upside down, in the rain, with the body’s blood flowing down as the water enters through the nose and mouth. Horrible!

Emma Watson and Rupert Grint (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2)

Warner Bros. Pictures

The long-awaited kiss between Ron and Hermione in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 took four takes to complete, and even then it was a little dull. Rupert Grint himself admitted that the scene was unnatural and that he found it awkward kissing Emma Watson. The reason couldn’t be more understandable: a decade of friendship.

Tom Cruise and Thandie Newton (Mission Impossible 2, 2000)

Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise was in top form when he starred in Mission Impossible 2, to the point where he didn’t need stunt doubles for the action. He because he should have ordered one for the romantic scenes, for Thandie Newton’s sake. “Slightly disgusting and a little wet”, so the actress defined the star’s kiss. Much to her dismay, filming still took place in scorching heat and had to be re-shot countless times, as required by director John Woo. Poor thing…

James McAvoy and Angelina Jolie (Wanted, 2008)

Universal Pictures

It may seem like a joke, but there were those in the world who criticized the feeling of Angelina Jolie’s fleshy lips. According to James McAvoy, the experience in The Wanted was very strange, as he barely knew the actress when he was kissed by the muse. Less, McAvoy, much less!

Kirsten Dunst and Brad Pitt (Interview with the Vampire, 1994)

Warner Bros.

The same confusion, or worse, caused Angelina Jolie’s husband, Brad Pitt, to a co-star: Kirsten Dunst. In 2013, the actress revealed that kissing the heartthrob in Interview with the Vampire was “disgusting”. Your motives? The kiss was the first of her life and it happened when she was just 11 years old. Certainly, Pitt himself understands Dunst’s reaction.

Reese Witherspoon and Robert Pattinson (Water for Elephants, 2011)

20th Century Fox

Another actress who aroused the indignation of thousands of fans around the world was Reese Witherspoon. According to her, kissing Robert Pattinson was as disappointing as it was disgusting, since the actor suffered from a terrible cold during the recording of Water For Elephants. Nothing less sensual than feeling someone else’s nose runny. Urgh!

Kate Hudson and Dane Cook (Friends, Friends, Women Apart, 2008)

lionsgate

Friends, friends, fun for sure! And Kate Hudson did not spare Dane Cook in the romantic comedy Friends, Friends, Women Apart, eating a nice amount of onion before shooting a kissing moment. The result? “The worst onstage kiss ever”, according to Cook.

Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth (The Hunger Games, 2012-2015)

lionsgate

Jennifer Lawrence also adopted the breath tactic to prank a friend in the Hunger Games saga. Liam Hemsworth says that acting alongside one of the most beautiful and talented actresses today is simply “crass” when she eats garlic or tuna and gives up brushing her teeth before a kissing scene. Sacanage, right?

Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games, 2012-2015)

lionsgate

But, as the saying goes, payback comes on horseback. Jennifer Lawrence’s pranks got a bad rap (as if she cares) when Josh Hutcherson said the actress also has problems with excessive salivation. Babona!

Miles Teller and Shailene Woodley (The Wonderful Now, 2013)

A24

Miles Teller is not the nicest person in Hollywood, and Shailene Woodley knows it. In an interview with Vulture, the actor revealed that all the chemistry shown with the beautiful actress in The Spectacular Now was fake, as kissing her was “almost unbearable”. Reason: the herbal supplements she took before scenes. Teller drank a Gatorade to support (and tease) her co-star’s “breath”.

Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Gray (Dirty Dancing, 1987)

Vestron Pictures

Imagine that your biggest nightmare at work had a first and last name, and that you not only had to hide your frustration, but also disguise it with a passionate look. That was Patrick Swayze’s life on the recordings of Dirty Dancing-Hot Rhythm, made difficult by the immaturity of Jennifer Grey, whom he always had to smile and kiss at the end. Be patient!

Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes (Romeo + Juliet, 1996)

20th Century Fox

Another mutually tempestuous relationship was that of Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes in Romeo + Juliet. She was bothered by the actor’s jokes on set, and was then accused by him of “arrogant and distant”. So much love that, 15 years later, Danes would subsequently refuse to work with DiCaprio on J. Edgar.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Virginie Ledoyen (The Beach, 2000)

20th Century Fox

Interestingly, Leonardo DiCaprio would go on to become one of the best actors of his time. Due to her high level of dedication – on the set, in her career, in building the characters – Virginie Ledoyen felt such excess in her skin and in the kiss, in A Praia. “There was no passion. I can’t even remember his kiss,” declared the actress.

James Franco and Vanessa Hudgens (Spring Breakers, 2012)

A24

“Urgh! I’d rather kiss a girl than James Franco!”, was Vanessa Hudgens’ exhaustive comment when, in an interview with Yahoo, she commented on the triple kiss scene in Spring Breakers. She says that kissing Ashley Benson was easy, but kissing the actor … It was the worst of her life!

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams (The Notebook, 2004)

New Line Cinema

Another very curious case of actors who didn’t “peck” happened in The Notebook, when Ryan Gosling went so far as to ask director Nick Cassavetes to replace Rachel McAdams with a stunt double, as he couldn’t bear to look at the actress’ face. The reason would surface later, when the two hit it off and even took up dating. But before that, they had to overcome a serious crisis and kiss passionately on stage. Toughness!

Marilyn Monroe and Tony Curtis (Some Like It Hot, 1959)

United Artists

“It was like kissing Hitler,” said Tony Curtis of his experience with one of the most desirable women of all time: Marilyn Monroe. They had a romantic relationship that had ended by the time of Some Like It Hot, however, Marilyn kissed Curtis so violently (on purpose) that she nearly suffocated him to death. Wow!