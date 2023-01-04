The Panthers | Drew Barrymore would agree to return for a new film

Much of the classic Charlie’s Angels cast, Drew Barrymore is still excited about the possibility of making a new film in the franchise.

talking to the People about her plans for the future in her career, the actress was very excited about the chance to meet her co-stars in a new The Panthersafter all the years that have passed.

“These are interesting challenges because they have been established. This really is building on something. There are a lot of inner stories that revolve around the work of filmmaking, which are like, ‘Do you want to spend your life doing this? With these people?’ Yes I want to, I really would.” Said Barrymore.

Also read about The Panthers

The Panthers won a new film recently, which ended up not being so popular with the public.

The plot will focus on a new generation of Panthers, who work for the mysterious Charlie. Since the original productions, the Townsend Agency has grown considerably and become global, providing security and intelligence services to a wide range of clients around the world. In this, the protagonists will have to deal with one of these clients.

The main cast is made up of Kristen Stewart (Marked by War), Naomi Scott (Aladdin) and Ella Balinska (Midsomer Murders), but we also have Djimon Hounsou (The Legend of Tarzan) and Sam Claflin (As I Was Before You).

The Panthers had direction of Elizabeth Banks (The perfect choice).