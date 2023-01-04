The reasons for the world’s concern about the outbreak of covid in China

China is experiencing a huge outbreak of covid-19after ending the strict sanitary restrictions applied for years.

In this context, more and more countries are concerned about the lack of information and transparency about the real situation. The following are the reasons for global concern:

Beijing has admitted that the scale of the outbreak is “impossible” to track after mandatory testing ended in December.

The National Health Commission stopped publishing the national balance of infections and deaths from the virus on a daily basis.

That responsibility was transferred to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CCPE), which provides figures once a month, after China modified its protocol on January 8.

Officially, China has recorded just 15 deaths from Covid-19 since it began lifting restrictions on Dec. 7 and changed the criteria for determining whether a death was caused by the coronavirus.

This raised concerns that the pandemic wave is not adequately reflected in official statistics.

Last week, authorities admitted that the amount of information collected is “much less” than when PCR tests were mandatory.

CCPE’s Yin Wenwu said authorities collect data from hospitals and local governments, as well as emergency calls and fever medicine sales.

Hospitals and crematoria face an increase in the number of patients and dead bodies, especially in rural areas.

Several countries, such as the United States, Australia and Canada, have announced mandatory testing for visitors arriving from China, given the lack of transparency.

Some local and regional authorities began sharing daily infection numbers in December, but the scale of the outbreak remains unclear.

Health authorities in the coastal province of Zhejiang indicated that one million people were infected each week.

The cities of Quzhou and Zhoushan said at least 30% of the population had contracted the virus.

The city of Qingdao in the east has also estimated around 500,000 infections a day, and the industrial hub of Dongguan in the south projects up to 300,000 a day.

But Wu Zunyou assured last Thursday (29) that the peak of infections has already passed in the cities of Beijing, Chengdu and Tianjin, while the province of Guangdong, the most populous in the country, declared the same on Sunday.

Shanghai’s top infectious disease expert, Zhang Wenhong, told state media that the city had entered its peak period on Dec. 22, with about 10 million people infected.

Leaked notes from a meeting of health officials in December revealed that they believe 250 million people were infected in China in the first 20 days of December.

Independent models of infections paint a worrying picture.

Researchers at the University of Hong Kong have calculated that up to a million Chinese could die this winter.

The health risk analysis company Airfinity projected 11,000 deaths and 1.8 million infections per day, with a total of 1.7 million deaths by the end of April.

Many countries have cited concerns about possible new variants as a reason to test those arriving from China. But there is still no evidence of new strains that have emerged from the current wave of infections.

Xu Wenbo of the CCPE said in December that China is creating a genetic database with samples obtained from hospitals that would make it possible to track mutations.

Chinese experts have named omicron subvariants BA.5.2 and BF.7 as the most common in Beijing, amid public fears that the more lethal delta variant is still in circulation.

In many Western countries, these variants have been superseded by the more transmissible XBB and BQ subvariants, which are not yet dominant in China.

Beijing has submitted 384 omicron samples to the global GISAID database, according to its website. But the total number of Chinese entries in that database, 1,308, is lower than other countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Cambodia and Senegal.

The recent Chinese samples “resemble known variants that circulate globally”, GISAID reported on Friday (30).

Virologist Jin Dong-yan of the University of Hong Kong commented in a recent podcast that people need not fear deadlier variants in China.

“Many places around the world have experienced (large-scale infections), but no more deadly or pathogenic variants have emerged,” Jin said.

“I am not saying that the emergence of a (more deadly) variant is impossible, but that the possibility is very low,” he added.

