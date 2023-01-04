The Seven Biggest Box Office Failures of 2022

“Top Gun: Maverick”, “The Batman”, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”… the list of big screen hits in 2022 has big names. On the other hand, some frustrating premieres marked the year, either because they were unable to cover production costs or because they did not please the public and specialized critics. Or all three together.

With that in mind, we have separated below the biggest box office failures of 2022. Check it out:

Death on the Nile

Released in February, the film revolves around a honeymoon trip down the Nile River. Married couple Linnet Ridgeway (Gal Gadot) and Simon Doyle (Armie Hammer) invite relatives and close friends to board the Karvak boat and celebrate their union. However, the heiress is mysteriously killed at night – and almost every passenger has reason to kill her. But one of the guests, by coincidence, is the most famous detective in the world, Hercules Poirot, who begins to investigate the case.

While investigations begin on the boat itself, new deaths take place with the intention of covering up the truth, and the case ends up being more difficult to solve with each passing time.

The original film, “Murder on the Orient Express,” released in 2017, was a huge hit, grossing $352 million against a budget of $55 million. On the other hand, the sequel (which cost $90 million) was not as successful.

Various delays and controversies involving the current cast members of the feature play a part in this. Hercule Poirot’s Last Adventure flopped with $137.3 million. On Rotten Tomatoes “Death on the Nile” has only 62% approval from critics and 82% from the public.

Lightyear

The adventure explores the origins of Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Chris Evans), the hero who inspired the Toy Story toy. “Lightyear” follows the legendary Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside a group of recruits (voices of Keke Palmer, Dale Soules and Taika Waititi), and his robot companion Sox (voice of Peter Sohn).

With a massive budget of $200 million, the space adventure grossed just $226.4 million worldwide. The value can be considered a low mark, since the last two films of the “Toy Story” franchise reached the mark of a billion at the box office. In addition to the mixed reviews of the film, what may explain the low performance of “Lightyear” is that it competed in cinemas with “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Jurrassic World: Dominion”.

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” is the sequel to the adventures of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), a scientist who carries in his briefcase a collection of fantastic animals from the world of magic discovered on his travels. This time, he is summoned by Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) in the fight against the villain Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen).

“Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore” is by far the highest-grossing film on the entire list, as it grossed $405.1 million worldwide. The problem? The third installment in the “Harry Potter” spin-off series, led by the ever-controversial JK Rowling, cost $200 million to produce (before marketing expenses).

Bad reviews, a high production cost and a series of controversies from Ezra Miller, an actor from “Flash” who is also part of the cast, was enough to kill the franchise. The fourth sequel was stopped by Warner Bros — quite a move considering that the franchise had big budgets and was considered financially viable.

Red – Growing Up Is A Beast

When a teenager gets really nervous, she transforms into a big red panda bear. The film addresses the maturation journey of the protagonist, a Canadian pre-teen, and her insecurities. The main character is torn between being the daughter she always was and her new personality, shaped by the conflicting feelings that adolescence brings.

Even though it was one of the most beloved animations of 2022 by the public, “Red – Crescer É Uma Fera” was one of the biggest bombs of the year. Domee Shi’s feature was released simultaneously on Disney+ and in theaters. The animation grossed only US$ 20 million, while it cost US$ 175 million to produce.

moonfall

In “Moonfall”, the Moon leaves its orbit and starts to move towards the Earth, possibly causing a collision in the near future. Former NASA astronaut Jo Fowler (Halle Berry) thinks she can stop the impact from happening, but only one of her colleagues (Patrick Wilson) believes her.

A group of scientists not specialized in the subject accepts the mission to go to the Moon and prevent the collision before human life is extinct. Once there, they realize that the Moon is not quite the giant rock orbiting Earth that they thought it was.

Directed by Roland Emmerich (“Independence Day”), the film had an estimated budget of US$ 140 million, but only made US$ 67.2 million.

Morbius

Based on the Marvel character of the same name, Michael Morbius (Jared Letto) has always suffered from a rare condition in his blood that makes him walk with a cane and since he was a child he was excluded by others, but his lonely life was filled by books. After graduating from college, Doctor Morbius is renowned in the field of biomedicine and tries to find a cure for his rare condition, in order not only to help himself, but to help others who also suffer like him. Experimenting with bat DNA, Morbius hopes to find a cure and uses himself as a testbed for the serum.

The problem is that the side effects turned him into a pseudo-vampire, and now he needs to survive like one. Despite gaining bat-like abilities, Morbius needs human blood to survive. Each person he bites, she also becomes a being just like him.

Despite topping the box office in its first weekend, “Morbius” quickly sold out, taking in $93.5 million internationally. However, the hype did not last long, and the total raised was only US$ 167.4 million. Luckily Sony was thrifty and spent “only” $75 million on the production, marred by delays and reissues.

black adam

The film explores the origins of the DC Comics anti-hero, who is the main antagonist of “Shazam!”. According to Variety, the film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson grossed more than $ 384 million at the box office worldwide, occupying the 12th position in the ranking of the best results of 2022 so far. The production cost $195 million to make. In addition to this money, there was still an investment of US$ 80 to US$ 100 million in advertising.

At a total cost of nearly $295 million, “Black Adam” would have to gross $600 million to start turning a profit for Warner, which takes around 50% of the total box office. So far, it is speculated that the film will have a loss of up to $ 100 million so that it can at least break even the costs and finish the account in the black. One way or another, it’s still a disappointing result for a film of this magnitude.

It is worth remembering that the DC feature film did not do well with critics, although the general public liked the film. On Rotten Tomatoes, the critics’ rating is at 39%, while the audience accounts for 89%. Due to the negative reviews, many fans did not go to see the film, hoping for a streaming release.

Another hurdle for the film was being released just before Halloween, coming out in the US a week after “Halloween Ends”, the last film in the Michael Myers saga. In addition, the feature film was close to the release of “Black Panther 2”. It is worth remembering that both films were not released in China and Russia.