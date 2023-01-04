The year of technology in health and energy

The two great global events of the 1920s, the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, had a massive impact on technological innovation. The first, in particular, on the digital revolution; the second on the energy transition. 2023 will be a huge laboratory to test the directions of these and other technologies.

Conventional warfare on Ukrainian territory is mirrored by energetic warfare, especially in Europe. In the short term, Europeans were forced to turn to “dirty” energy, such as coal. But in the medium term, efforts are already being made to cut dependence on fossil fuels. For this reason, on balance, the International Energy Agency (IEA) considers that the crisis could be a “historic turning point”.

In 2022, according to the IEA, energy efficiency increased by 2% – double the average of the last five years. The push to develop renewable energy was “unprecedented”. The IEA points out a series of granular issues to be tackled in order to foster an attractive environment for investors, especially in developing countries, such as strengthening supply chains, technological training, investments in infrastructure and clear procedures for approving projects.

Experts point out that 2023 should mark the resumption of interest in hydrogen, an energy source that produces almost zero greenhouse gas emissions. “Green” hydrogen is produced through electrolysers that split water molecules into oxygen and hydrogen. “Blue” hydrogen is produced by splitting natural gas between CO2 and hydrogen. The advantage over using natural gas directly is that methane leaks can be minimized and carbon emissions sequestered.

The pandemic, in addition to the collateral impact on digital technologies, had a direct impact on the development of immunizers. A new generation of vaccines against covid is expected in 2023. More than 170 clinical trials could result in nasal vaccines, more effective at preventing transmission, and variant-proof vaccines. After the success of mRNA vaccines for covid, tests are planned for vaccines against malaria, tuberculosis, genital herpes and influenza variants. WHO is also preparing a list of priority pathogens that may cause potential outbreaks, which will serve as roadmaps for research and development of vaccines, treatments and diagnostics. Still on the health front, in January US regulators will announce whether a drug that has slowed rates of cognitive decline in clinical trials could be made available to people with Alzheimer’s.

In the digital sphere, Artificial Intelligence with code-free interfaces, easily accessible to laypeople, is becoming real in the corporate world, enabling the creation of smarter products and services. In retail, for example, algorithms already recommend products adapted to the interests of customers and facilitate the payment and delivery of goods and services.

The tendency of companies to use technologies such as Augmented Reality or Virtual for training and meetings should accelerate. Experts point out that 2023 will be decisive for the direction of a three-dimensional and immersive internet where people can work and socialize – the so-called “metaverse”.

As always, technological development poses ethical challenges. As Data & Research Society President Danah Boyd put it, “Digital technologies always mirror and magnify the good, the bad, and the ugly.” This can be applied to all technologies, but, particularly in relation to digital technologies, humanity will need to make an effort to answer some fundamental questions: how to develop security technologies and practices capable of protecting people and organizations; how to develop cognitive and behavioral supports able to immunize people against mass manipulation and disinformation epidemics; and how to live in a world with increasing potential for cyber threats and meltdowns.