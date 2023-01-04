“They are already training separately”; Odair Hellmann loses patience and 5 more departures agitate Santos backstage at the last minute

O saints continues its reformulation aiming at the 2023 season. Since the officialization of Odair Hellmann and Paulo Roberto Falcão, Peixe has been shaking the transfer market. Some reinforcements have already been announced and parts that were out of plans for 2023 have left the team.

The cast of alvinegro Praiano he has already reappointed himself and the new commander has already been making some observations. With that, there is an expectation for more players to be able to leave Vila Belmiro in the coming days and set their new destination. The expectation is that in the coming days more departures will be confirmed.

According to information published by the R7 website, commander Odair Hellmann has already made it clear that he still expects more departures to take place at Peixe before the start of the Paulista Championship. Recently, Bryan Angulo, Jhojhan Julio and Carlos Sanchez were some names that left the Club.

In addition to the three, other names may still leave Alvinegro Praiano in the coming days. Some athletes, who are not in the coaching staff’s plans for the season, are already training separately and are waiting for their future to be defined. At the moment, five players are in this situation.

According to the R7 portal, they are: Willian Maranhão, Jobson, Allanzinho, Tailson and Felippe Cardoso. These athletes must not be used by Odair Hellmann and must have their departures forwarded from Santos. Some of them have already been borrowed on a few occasions and still have no opportunity at Vila Belmiro.