‘They don’t charge Junior like they charge Ronaldo’, says Vampeta about Pel’s funeral

photo: Reproduction/CBF Vampeta says that not everyone knows about the personal lives of former players who did not attend Pel’s funeral

A member of the champion squad with the Brazilian National Team at the 2002 World Cup, Vampeta spoke at Jovem Pan about the absence of four and five-time players at Pel’s funeral. According to the former midfielder, only the most famous players are charged for this.

Former athletes, players and sports officials at Pel’s wake Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, was present at Pel’s wake, in Vila Belmiro. – photo: AFP Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, was present at Pel’s wake, in Vila Belmiro. – photo: AFP Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, was present at Pel’s wake, in Vila Belmiro. – photo: AFP Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, was present at Pel’s wake, in Vila Belmiro. – photo: AFP Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, was present at Pel’s wake, in Vila Belmiro. – photo: AFP Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, was present at Pel’s wake, in Vila Belmiro. – photo: AFP Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, was present at Pel’s wake, in Vila Belmiro. – photo: AFP Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, was present at Pel’s wake, in Vila Belmiro. – photo: AFP Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, was present at Pel’s wake, in Vila Belmiro. – photo: AFP Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, was present at Pel’s wake, in Vila Belmiro. – photo: AFP Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, was present at Pel’s wake, in Vila Belmiro. – photo: AFP Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, was present at Pel’s wake, in Vila Belmiro. – photo: AFP Gilmar Mendes, president of the Superior Federal Court (STF), was present at Pel’s wake, in Vila Belmiro. – photo: AFP Gilmar Mendes, president of the Superior Federal Court (STF), was present at Pel’s wake, in Vila Belmiro. – photo: AFP Serginho Chulapa, Pel’s companion at Santos, was also present at the King’s wake, in Vila Belmiro. – photo: AFP President Lula went to Vila Belmiro to say goodbye to Pel – photo: AFP President Lula went to Vila Belmiro to say goodbye to Pel – photo: AFP President Lula, next to the first lady, Janja, at Pel’s wake – photo: AFP Presenter Neto also went to Pel’s funeral, during the night – photo: Reproduction Singer Supla was present at the King’s wake at dawn – photo: Reproduction Singer Supla was present at the King’s wake at dawn – photo: Reproduction

“I doubt anyone will question why Junior wasn’t, or Ronaldo, Anderson Polga. When you see this controversy over Romrio, Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, Dunga, Cafu, but we don’t know the individual life of each one. “, shot.

“Now, the individual life of each one, this also does not diminish what Pel was. What did the giant Pele do? Was it the friendship he had with anyone from the penta or tetra? No, it was the affection of the people in the world. I can’t answer for every single one of them,” he said.

Of the 43 players who participated in the 1994 and 2002 World Cups, won by Brazil, only Mauro Silva attended Pel’s farewell at Vila Belmiro.

The absence of former national team players at the wake caused great controversy and divided opinions on social networks. For former striker Walter Casagrande, the athletes involved in these achievements would have participated in the event if they had received cach.