“They made it clear that there are 2 problems”; Fans ‘boil’ after last-minute situation over Di María at Palmeiras

Preparation for this season has already started with everything in several clubs on the Brazilian scene, which are now going to apply the changes that were being studied at the end of 2022 and want to surprise on the field. The intention of many is to take advantage of the state to put some innovations into practice, precisely in order to be 100% as soon as possible.

In case of palm treesfor example, no hiring was announced, that is, Abel Ferreira must not have work with adaptations. Behind the scenes, it was clear that the intention is to take advantage of the youth base in 2023, without signingprecisely because he has already made a high investment recently, signing Flaco López, Miguel Merentiel and Bruno Tabata.

However, according to information released by journalist Sandro Barboza, from TV Band, through his social network, midfielder Ángel Di María, champion of the 2022 World Cup with the Argentine national team, would have received polls from Verdãowho lost Gustavo Scarpa in the role recently, leaving a “hole” in midfield.

Although, the journalist Jorge Nicola went to look for more information and ruled out the arrival of the ace: “Di María is 34 years old and lives his last moments at Juventus in Italy. The possibility of the Argentine remaining in the Italian team is quite small. As he is close to the end of his contract, he can now sign a new bond with another club, whether in Europe or Brazil or Argentina, where he has Rosario, a team that he already said he would come back to play one day”stated the communicator, who collected this information from sources within the São Paulo population.

On the social networks, Palmeiras fans themselves did not believe in the possibility, even making jokes about the situation. In several publications made, the people from palmeirenses made it clear that there are 2 serious problems for the chances of the argentine to arrive being null: Anderson Barros and Leila Pereira. For many, the duo does a job below expectations and leaves something to be desired by not bringing reinforcements in this window.