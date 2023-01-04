Thiago Rodrigues will have his contract renewed with Vasco; understand

Goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues had his contract renewed with Basque until the end of the year. The trigger was foreseen in the previous bond in case of access to Serie A. However, the activation of the clause does not mean that the player will stay until December.

+ BALL MARKET – Follow the movements of the clubs in this transfer window



Last month, it was decided that Thiago Rodrigues would not remain. The goalkeeper understood that he deserved an appreciation, but Vasco offered what was already foreseen in the automatic renewal. Even in disagreement, the player continued training awaiting proposals. They arrived, but they didn’t like it.

Despite the interest in leaving, Thiago Rodrigues did not formally refuse Vasco the automatic renewal. Therefore, the goalkeeper is part of the squad and is available to the coaching staff for 2023.

+ Luca Orellano arrives in Rio de Janeiro to close with Vasco; see the number that the argentinian will use

Cruz-Maltino is still on the market in search of a goalkeeper. Keiller, from Internacional, is the preferred name, but lost strength after Colorado played hard to sell the player. Vasco even proposed 4 million euros (R$ 22.8 million at the current quotation), but the proposal was not accepted. Ivan, who belongs to Corinthians and is on loan to Zenit (RUS), is on the radar, but an offer for the player has not yet been formalized.

+ High hopes? Journalist details what Vasco can expect from Pumita Rodríguez



Until it closes with a new goalkeeper, Vasco will have Thiago Rodrigues, Halls, who recently renewed, and Alexander. In case of a proposal for “Batman”, Cruz-Maltino will not object to releasing the player.