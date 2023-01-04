Thousands of Deezer users had data exposed on the internet

The month of January has barely begun and already brought problems for Deezer. On the first Monday of the year, the 2nd, a data leak by ‘Have I Been Pwned’. Around 220 million people using the music platform had their personal data exposed. THE invasion reached some Brazilians and people from other countries. Know more.

Deezer data leak

E-mails, dates of birth, IP addresses of users, name, languages ​​and even the country and city in which users reside were disclosed. Knowing this, Deezer informed everyone in the early hours of January 2nd. An April 22, 2019 backup of the company was exposed, but only discovered in late 2022.

“The breach dates back to a mid-2019 backup exposed from a third-party partner that was later sold and widely redistributed on a popular hacking forum,” they reported.

Brazilians join the list of those exposed

After almost four years of the leak, they only recently discovered that even Brazilians were part of the exhibition. In fact, most Brazilians. There were about 37.1 million leaked accounts that managed to register in Brazil. The country only loses the highest position to France, where 46.2 million users were reached.

Deezer, in turn, issued a note to support the discovery:

“We were made aware that one of our partners experienced a data breach in 2019 and a snapshot of our users’ non-confidential information was exposed,” they announced.

The news is that the music streaming platform also reported that it no longer works with the supplier. By law, Deezer is not entirely to blame for the story, but it may not be free from punishment. To TechnoblogDeezer confirmed the leak.

“The leak happened when a partner, which we haven’t worked with since 2020, suffered a data breach. However, no sensitive information, such as passwords and CPFs, was exposed. Our database remains secure. But we always recommend that users update their passwords regularly to keep their data even more secure.”

Danilo Roque, from FAS Advogados, informed that if a user is harmed by exposing data, compensation is fully applicable. In order to indemnify, it will be necessary to prove the damage caused in court.