Three guards at the same prison are convicted of romance and sex with inmates

Three guards from the same prison were sentenced in the last three years for identical crime: illegal relationship with detainees.

The latest to be convicted was 27-year-old Jennifer Gavan. Last month, a judge ordered her to serve eight months in jail for smuggle a cell phone to the penitentiary HMP Berwyn, in Wrexham (Wales), so that the prisoner Alex Coxon, 25 years old, could receive her nudes. Jennifer was too caught kissing Alex in prison during their relationship, which lasted from April to July 2020.

In 2019, also at HMP Berwyn, 27-year-old Ayshea Gunn was sentenced to one year in prison for having a relationship with Khuram Razaq, 29, who is classified as a “dangerous” detainee. The graduate in Psychology and Criminology has done several sexual phone calls to Khuram, according to wiretaps. Her too handed him one of her panties. The piece was found with the detainee. records show the two kissing and hugging in a cell.

Khuram Razaq: ‘dangerous’ detainee Photo: Reproduction

In the same year, according to “Metro”, Emily Watson, 26 years old, had a romance with prisoner John McGee. The guard received a sentence of one year in prison after being caught having sex with detainee.

After the alarming recurrence of cases, the penitentiary’s management decided to provide training on illegal relationships in UK prisons.