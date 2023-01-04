Tinkerbell’s costume turned Fadinha into a golden girl

When she turns 15 today (4), Capricorn from Maranhão Jhulia Rayssa Mendes Leal will end a magical cycle, and change once and for all her Tinkerbell costume to assume her new phase as the golden girl of skateboarding.

Her meteoric rise as a child star of the sport over the last few years has transformed the young street skater into a commercial and media phenomenon, followed as a reality show by millions of followers across your timeline on your social media accounts.

Who would have thought that just like in a fairy tale, the dream of prosperity of a simple child from the interior of the Northeast, happy to ride his favorite toy, was blessed by the greatest skateboarding name of all time, the idol Tony Hawk — who reposted an amateur video of Rayssa doing a heel flip in her city, Imperatriz, from Maranhão, dressed all in blue like the character Small bell, (partner of Peter Pan), and became known nationally by the affectionate nickname of fairyor abroad as little fairyor Skate Fairy.

As of the date of the first posting of fairy on Instagram couldn’t have been more iconic — September 7, 2015.

The following year, at the age of 8, Rayssa appears skating around her father, who carried the Olympic torch, but she herself did not have that honor, only allowed if she was 12 years old. It felt like an omen.

Daughter of Lilian Mendes and Haroldo Leal, fairy, At the age of 12, she paraded down the red carpet at the Sports Oscar, the Laureus World Sports Awards, nominated as Best Action Sports Athlete, and her star began to shine from that day on, being sponsored by “Uncle Toninho”, an affectionate nickname she gave to the idol Tony Hawk who accompanied her to the award ceremony, photographed and recorded her performance dressed, of course, in fairy.

Determined and with a talent for the sport, Rayssa trained hard, did the famous little dances to relax before competitions and came second at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, taking a silver medal.

Today, at the age of 15, Rayssa Leal is one of the highest paid skaters in the world of skateboarding, and joins a select team of best paid distinguished skaters such as Tony Hawk, Rodney Mullen, Bam Margera, Steve Caballero, Nyjah Huston and Leticia Bufoni, to name a few.

Leticia has always been her godmother and source of inspiration (the second photo in her Instagram Feed is from 2015, and it is right next to Leticia and Bob Burnquist) and Rayssa mirrors her friend’s successful trajectory to continue the its brilliant course.

With fame and money, Rayssa has also attracted and approached great idols such as players Neymar, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, trappers Travis Scott, L7nnon, and other celebrities who are beginning to orbit the ecosystem of this phenomenon of skateboarding, and expand their network.

With 6.4 million followers on Instagram, in skateboarding Rayssa is ahead of idols such as Nyjah (5.4 mi), Leticia Bufoni (4.3 mi), Bam Margera (2.4 mi), Luan Oliveira (1, 4 mi), his “boss” Shane O’Neill of the April brand (1.4 mi) and is second only to Tony Hawk (7.6 mi) among the skaters with the most followers on this social network alone. She knows the value of that too.

His victorious performance on Sunday mornings on the street tracks, kept in due proportion, brings to mind the memorable races of the incredible Ayrton Senna, where watching each driver overtake was a mandatory program, as well as buying roasted chicken at the bakery.

Rayssa always seems to have an “ace up her sleeve”, prepared for a reaction in the last and final maneuver in most of the competitions she participates in, and dramatically guarantees her the highest place on the podium.

Rayssa is on school holidays, but soon she will be back to school, to the tracks, to competitions, and she will have a schedule full of commitments with her various current sponsors, in addition to promotional and publicity actions that position her in a “Very Vip” area. ” wherever you go.

Now a debutante, Rayssa officially enters the adolescence phase, which along with puberty is accompanied by a series of physical, psychological and social transformations as a whirlwind of novelties to be discovered.

As age increases and the bank account increases, the expectations of good results become greater and greater with each event.

Meanwhile, the skater who is the current champion of the Street League Super Crown is looking for her first world titles by World Skate, valid as a score for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, and already has her first stop scheduled from January 29 in Sharjah, in the United Arab Emirates, which will host the street and park stages.

She is now flying after a trophy that she still does not have in her collection, and an important challenge in the search for the dreamed Olympic gold medal that can reach the age of 16, and inspire an even greater generation of young women. little bellsor asserting herself as the legitimate Empress of Maranhão.