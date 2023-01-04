Tite receives proposals from three teams and two teams after the Cup

After being eliminated from the World Cup and confirming that he will leave the Brazilian national team, Tite received contact from three national teams and two teams in Europe to start working from January, according to the report. UOL.

The now former coach of Brazil has representatives in Europe to receive the details of the proposals and decide what to do. Initially, the commander’s first wish was to stay six months off the market and rest, but he always made it clear that, depending on the size of the team, the vacation could be rethought.

The five contacts had already been made even before the World Cup, but Tite replied that he would not hear anything at that moment and that he would like to finish the competition before analyzing the proposals.

What caught the coach’s attention is that the five got back in touch with their representatives after the competition and praised the work they saw during the cycle and also in the competition, despite the elimination in the quarterfinals.

Tite’s chances of working in Brazil are now slim. To break the promise of a vacation, the project presented would need to be something grand, that would make him look for something he hasn’t had in his career.

