“To sign contract”; Alex Sandro’s future becomes a subject and last minute ‘bomb’ arrives at Santos

Alex Sandro was for some time one of the most talked about names when it came to being one of the best full-backs in the world. The player who played for Santos in 2010 and 2011 still performs at a high level in his 31 years and may be returning to Brazil in the coming months of 2023.

This Wednesday (4), the former full-back from Peixe, who was revealed in the youth teams of Athletico Paranaense, had his future at Juventus revealed. According to European journalist Nicoló Schira, the winger will no longer play for Juve and will leave the club for free once his contract expires in July 2023.

“Alex Sandro will not renew his contract with Juventus and will leave the club for free at the end of the European season in July. The 31-year-old left-back has already received offers from one team from Brazil and one from Turkey“, revealed the journalist. The player has already been sought by a Brazilian team to sign a contract, but it is still not known which team.

On the web, Santos fans are frantic asking Ruda to try to sign (SIC):

“Come back home”;

“Just come back”;

“Look there, Santos”;

“Come home, doors open”.

The fact that the player is without a contract in the middle of the year is what makes his possible arrival even more interesting, but even with that, Alex Sandro would have to accept a salary reduction to work at Peixeas his salary in Europe crosses the BRL 1.5 million per month mark.