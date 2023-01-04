Tom Cruise has distanced himself from his daughter because of Scientology

Tom Cruise has been an avid member of the Church of Scientology since 1990, when he was introduced to the religion through his first wife, Mimi Rogers. The actor has exposed his beliefs on numerous occasions, some more controversial than others.

Shortly after his divorce from Rogers – which the actress attributes to the leader of Scientology, David Miscavige-, Cruise met and married Nicole Kidman, still in 1990. The actress had doubts about the actions of the Church of Scientology, but decided give your husband a chance. The couple adopted two children during the 1990s: Isabella Jane and Connor Antony.

Although he tried, Kidman did not tolerate the constant invasions of privacy by the Church of Scientology and decreed the end of his relationship with the religion, in addition to the end of his eleven-year marriage to Tom Cruise.

In 2006, Cruise married Katie Holmes and in the same year he had a daughter with the actress, Suri Cruise. The couple divorced in 2012, as Katie wanted to keep her daughter, aged five at the time, from having contact with Scientology.

Ten years without seeing her daughter

Holmes and Cruise divorced in early 2012. The last photo of the actor with his daughter was taken that same year, on a trip the two took to Disney.

Several vehicles have already published that the actor’s separation from his daughter was motivated by Scientology due to the “suppressive” presence of Suri. The religion preaches that anyone possibly problematic and disconnected from the values ​​proposed by Scientology should be treated with complete distancing.