Tracee Ellis Ross joins the cast of new comedy starring Eddie Murphy

Actress and comedian Tracee Ellis Ross is the newest cast member of the new comedy with the star Eddie Murphywhich is being produced for the Prime Video. with a Christmas theme, the production is another one of Amazon’s streaming bets for this year, where it is investing even more heavily in its productions.

With Reginald Hudlin as director, the production will debut in more than 240 countries at the end of 2023, promising to be another great success for the platform.

Tracee Ellis Ross has won major awards

Considered one of the great names of comedy in the United States, Tracee Ellis Ross has an enviable resume in TV and film. Daughter of the iconic singer Diana Ross, the actress has participated in several series, including Black-ish (2014-2022) and Girlfriends (200-2008). In cinema, the multi-talented comedian worked in Por Uma Vida Melhor (2007), A Bossinha (2019) and A Batida Perfeita (2020), alongside Dakota Johnson and Zoe Chao.

Furthermore, Tracee Ellis Ross was nominated for several awards such as Critics’ Choice Television Award and Primetime Emmy Awards, winning the Golden Globe in 2017 as Best Actress in a Television Series Musical or Comedy for her role in black-ish.

Plot of new Eddie Murphy film remains a mystery

the new movie Tracee Ellis Ross alongside Eddie Murphy is one of the great Prime Video productions for 2023, which keeps all production details in the strictest confidence. The new comedy is the first feature in a series of three films that the star signed with Amazon, which began production as early as 2022.

The film was produced by Brian Grazer and Karen Lunder of Imagine Entertainment, and Eddie Murphywhich turned its production company into a great partner for Prime Video.

Watch the trailer for The Perfect Beat, great success with Tracee Ellis Ross