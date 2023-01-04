Ufa! With a goal in extra time, Fluzão overcomes Ferrolho Espírito Santo and wins in the Copinha debut

This Monday afternoon, Fluminense made its debut in the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior 2023 against Porto Vitória-ES, in the Group of 14 of the competition, and won with a goal in stoppage time. Even dominating most of the game and creating opportunities, Tricolor only managed to overcome the opposing bolt and goalkeeper Marcão at 46′ of the 2nd half. Agner scored the winning goal by 1-0.

THE GAME

Fluminense started the match pressing and was close to opening the scoring three times in the first few minutes. After the pressure, however, the opponent also created some chances, but the first half was dominated by the tricolor. The Moleques de Xerém had more of the ball and tried to pierce the capixaba team’s boom, without success throughout the lukewarm first stage.

In the best chance, after a cross from the right, striker Isaac lost face to face, touching with his head inside the small area and sending it out. In the second half, coach Ricardo Resende promoted some changes to try to beat the Porto Vitória-ES bolt, which clearly aimed to close and exploit the counterattacks.

Tricolor improved in the final stage and imposed pressure, but did not count on the great performance of goalkeeper Marcão, who made at least three important saves in submissions by Isaac and Luan Brito. When it seemed that a bitter draw was inevitable, Agner appeared, in extra time, to save his skin and give Fluminense the victory by 1 to 0. In the 2nd round, Tricolor faces Imperatriz-MA.

The Moleques de Xerém entered the field with: Gustavo Ramalho; Johnny, Felipe Andrade (Kayky Almeida 00’/2ºT), Justen and Jefté; Erick (Luis Fernando 21’/T2), Freitas (Rafael Monteiro 38’/T2) and Arthur (Agner 21’/T2); Isaac, João Neto, Luan Brito (Thiago 48’/2ºT).