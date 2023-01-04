UFC President Dana White is caught assaulting his wife and apologizes

Dana White assaulted his wife on New Year’s Eve.

The head of the UFC, Dana Whiteand your wife, anne whitewere caught on video exchanging aggression at a New Year’s Eve party inside the VIP area of ​​a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. white, said the incident left him “regretful”, while his partner – whom he married in 1996 – said they had both been drinking. In the video, which TMZ Sports published earlier this week, the couple appear to be arguing before dance hold the wrists of Anne.

Anne slaps him on the head and Dana then retaliates by slapping his wife several times with slaps to the face, before people pull them apart. “You’ve heard me say for years, ‘There’s never an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman,’ and now I’m here on TMZ talking about it,” White told TMZ. The head of the UFC joined the sport in 2001 and helped grow the company into a multi-billion dollar behemoth.

He is arguably the most powerful person in combat sports and this year he is launching a new organization called Power Slap. “My wife and I have been married for almost 30 years”White told TMZ. “We’ve known each other since we were 12. Obviously, we’ve been through some shit together. We have three children. This is one of those horrible situations. I’m embarrassed, but it’s also one of those situations where we’re now more worried about our kids.”

“We have three kids and obviously since the video came out we’ve shown it to the kids and are more focused on our family now. I’m literally not making excuses for this. Never happened before. It’s the first time this has happened. People will say what they will say and it is what it is. Whatever people say is deserved. I deserve”.

anne white, sent a separate statement to TMZ. “Dana and I have been married for almost 30 years. To say this is not typical of him is an understatement. None of this has happened before. Unfortunately, we were both drinking too much on New Year’s Eve and things got out of hand, on both sides. We talked about it as a family and apologized to each other. I just hope people respect our privacy for the sake of our children.”

