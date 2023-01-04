US executes first transgender person

Amber McLaughlin, 49, received a lethal injection on Tuesday, the 3rd; she was arrested for murder

Disclosure/DEATH PENALTY INFORMATION CENTER

Amber McLaughlin, 49, was sentenced to death for manslaughter



You U.S executed a transgender person for the first time. Murder convict Amber McLaughlin, 49, was pronounced dead at 7 pm (10 pm GMT) at the Bonne Terre Diagnostic and Correctional Center, according to a statement from the state corrections department. The execution took place in the state of Missouri, in the central United States, and, according to Fox2now, the sentence was carried out by lethal injection. McLaughlin was the first transgender person of either sex to die for death penalty in the country and also the first person to be executed in 2023. She was imprisoned after being found guilty of killing an ex-girlfriend in 2003 in a suburb of the city of Saint Louis. According to the Death Penalty Information Center (DPIC), which seeks to abolish the death penalty in the United States, there is no record of an openly transgender person being executed in the country.

McLaughlin’s trial took place in 2006 and, despite being found guilty of murder, the jury could not reach a consensus on the sentence. The trial judge intervened and imposed the death penalty, which is allowed in the states of Missouri and Indiana. Arguing that the jury did not sentence her to death, the defense asked Governor Mike Parson to commute her sentence to life in prison. Her request gained support from high-profile people, including two Missouri lawmakers in the US House of Representatives, Cori Bush and Emanuel Cleaver. In a letter to the governor, attorneys said McLaughlin’s adoptive father used to beat her with a club and also electrocute her. “In addition to these horrific abuses, she has quietly dealt with gender identity issues,” they wrote. The request was not granted and the woman did not receive a pardon from the governor, which led to her execution. Since taking office in 2018, Governor Parson has never granted a request for clemency.