US prepares to execute first transgender person

Amber McLaughlin was sentenced to death for murder, with the sentence scheduled for this Tuesday, 3; she can still save herself if she receives a pardon from the governor of the state of Missouri

Disclosure/DEATH PENALTY INFORMATION CENTER

Amber McLaughlin, 39, was sentenced to death for manslaughter



You U.S are close to accomplishing something unprecedented: the execution of a transgender person. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was sentenced to death for murder, with the sentence scheduled for this Tuesday, 3, in the state of Missouri, in the central United States. She is responsible for a murder committed before her gender transition. McLaughlin must be given a lethal injection. However, there are still chances of this not happening, because, it is necessary for the governor of the state to grant him a pardon, but if that does not happen, he will become the first transgender person of any sex to die by capital punishment in the country, and also the first person executed in 2023. Since taking office in 2018, Governor Mike Parson has never granted a request for clemency. The crime McLaughlin is charged with was committed 20 years ago, when she killed an ex-girlfriend in a suburb of St. Louis. Not accepting the separation, McLaughlin had already harassed his ex-partner to the point where she, called Beverly Guenther, had to resort to protective measures in court.

On the day of the crime, McLaughlin waited for her outside work with a kitchen knife. Guenther was raped and stabbed and her body dumped in the Mississippi River. At the end of the trial in 2006, a jury found McLaughlin guilty of murder, but could not reach a consensus on the sentence. The trial judge intervened and imposed the death penalty, which is allowed in the states of Missouri and Indiana. Arguing that the jury did not sentence her to death, the defense asked Governor Mike Parson to commute her sentence to life in prison. “The death penalty considered here does not reflect the conscience of the community, but of only one judge”, argued the lawyers in their request for clemency, which also points out that McLaughlin had a difficult childhood and has psychiatric disorders. Her request gained support from high-profile people, including two Missouri members of the US House of Representatives, Cori Bush and Emanuel Cleaver.

In a letter to the governor, attorneys said McLaughlin’s adoptive father used to beat her with a club and also electrocute her. “In addition to these horrific abuses, she has quietly dealt with gender identity issues,” they wrote. According to press reports, McLaughlin began her gender transition in recent years, but remained an inmate on the men’s section of death row in Missouri. According to the Death Penalty Information Center (DPIC), which seeks to abolish this punishment in the United States, there is no record of an openly transgender person being executed in the country. However, the issue has drawn more attention in recent months: the Ohio Supreme Court upheld a death sentence against a transgender woman and the state of Oregon, according to DPIC.

*With information from AFP