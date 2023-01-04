Vanessa Hudgens stirs up fans with a photo of a pink bikini showing a flat stomach on vacation in Italy – Monet

+



Actress Vanessa Hudgens stirred up her fans and followers on social media by sharing an album on Instagram with several photos of her posing in a bikini during her vacation in Italy. The 33-year-old celebrity appears in the images wearing a pink bathing suit, drawing attention to her ripped stomach and supple body.

“Water Girl,” the former ‘High School Musical’ star wrote in the album’s caption.

In the first of the images in the post, Hudgens appears with his arms raised and on the tip of one of his feet. In the next, she is seated, drink in hand. The third image shows the actress in the company of sister Stella. The last photo is of Hudgens posing in a mirrored space.

The images were taken by Hudgens during his current season on the Italian island of Capri. In the midst of her vacation there, she participated in a charity event seeking to raise funds for child victims of the wars in Ukraine and Syria.

Hudgens is since March 2021 in a relationship with baseball player Cole Tucker. Before the athlete, she dated former co-star Zac Efron, between 2005 and 2010, and then actor Austin Butler, between 2011 and 2020.