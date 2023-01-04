Vasco announces signing of Uruguayan who was in the World Cup

Vasco remains active in the market and announces a new signing, this time Uruguayan right-back Pumita Rodríguez, who played in the 2022 World Cup

On the afternoon of this Wednesday, the 4th, the Basque announced the signing of the Uruguayan winger Pumita Rodriguez. In Rio de Janeiro since Monday, the 2nd, the player underwent medical examinations and waited for the last details to be confirmed as a Vasco athlete. He arrives definitively and with a contract signed until the end of 2025.

At the age of 25, the player played last season for National, Of your country. He was called up for the World Cup in Qatar, but did not play in any of the three games, as the team was eliminated in the group stage. In addition to the latter club, he also played for Danube, Racing and CA Phoenix.

Revealed in the first, he stayed for six seasons, but only made 95 games and six goals for the team. After a move to the Argentine side, he returned to the club where he debuted professionally before joining Fénix and attracting attention from giants Nacional, where he made 44 appearances and scored three goals last season.

The player’s announcement on social networks in Vasco da Gama was very creative. The club published the sound of a Puma in reference to the player’s nickname, even if this is not the reason for being called that. The new athlete from Vasco is known this way because his name, Jose Luis Rodriguezis also the name of a famous Venezuelan singer, known as “El Puma”.

Léo was presented this Wednesday, 4th / Credits: Flickr Vasco / Daniel Ramalho

The player has good offensive characteristics, with good crossing, arrival in the attack and good presence in the air, since he is 1.86m tall. On the same day of his announcement, the defender and lateral Leo was presented to the fans, having also confirmed the hiring of Peter Raul, lucas piton, Robson Bambooamong others.