Venezuela should open air route with Brazil in the first quarter of 2023

the government of Venezuela plans to open an air route between Brazil and the tourist island of Margarita during the first quarter of 2023, while taking steps to activate direct flights between Caracas and Sao Paulo, through the state airline Conviasa, announced this Tuesday, 3, the Venezuelan Minister of Transport, Ramón Velásquez. The announcement of the aerial opening comes after bilateral relations between Venezuela and Brazil were formally reestablished with the inauguration of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) as Brazilian president. “Margarita is a destination that has been the subject of great advances in the airline sector and, for the first quarter of this year, we are even planning to connect Brazil to Margarita”, commented the minister in a telephone interview with the state broadcaster “Venezolana de Televisión” ( VTV), said Velásquez.

The minister also assured that these new destinations will allow Venezuela to promote the tourist sector, in order to “guarantee” the growth of the country’s “non-oil economy”. As for domestic connections, he announced that, during the first three months of the year, Conviasa will activate flights from the country’s capital to the states of Mérida (northwest) and Apure (west, on the border with Colombia).

*With information from EFE