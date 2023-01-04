Video: Zezé de Camargo praises Allan dos Santos at a concert in Miami

Country singer Zezé Di Camargo praised Bolsonarist blogger Allan dos Santos, fugitive from Brazilian justice, during a concert in Miami (USA). The artist performed in the city on January 1st.

In a video shared on social media, he addresses the Bolsonarist directly. Zezé bends down, points to the creator of the Terça Livre channel in the audience and, excited, claps for him.

“Allan, I’m going to say something here. You represent millions of Brazilians, especially me. I wish I had the greatness and courage you have. Let me live my life, go. Let us live our life! Let’s live our life!”, says Zezé, effusively.

The blogger puts his hand on his heart and thanks the singer for his greetings. The audience cheers and responds by shouting the sertanejo’s name. The moment was shared by Allan dos Santos on a Telegram channel.

Watch the moment:

Despite having previously supported President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Zezé Di Camargo spoke out in favor of former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the October 2022 elections. other sertanejos, who declared their support alongside the then candidate for re-election.

remember the case

Allan dos Santos had an arrest warrant issued by the STF in October 2021, when he was already in the United States. In the decision, Minister Alexandre de Moraes also determined that the capture of the fugitive be requested from the international legal-police consortium, Interpol.

The process to request arrest and extradition goes through the federal government, which made an effort to delay the procedure at the Ministry of Justice and, so far, the name of the Bolsonarist does not appear on the wanted list, which guarantees him a free pass to circulate in the USA.

In addition to his accounts on social networks, Allan also had his bank accounts linked to the Terça Livre channel blocked by Moraes’ decision. On November 21, Minister Alexandre de Moraes ordered the cancellation of the Bolsonarist blogger’s passport.

The minister also determined that passport cancellation be included in the so-called MAR, the Alert and Restriction Module, of the International Traffic System. This means that the influencer is unable to move to other countries from the American territory, where he currently lives.