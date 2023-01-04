Vikings: Fans of the series will be able to play with famous characters in a new game for Android and iOS

Fans of the “Vikings” series can experience events from the time when the Norse sailed, pillaged and conquered territories of England in the so-called Viking Age through a new game released for Android and iOS.

Cover of the game – Reproduction/Google Play/Netease Games Global

“Vikingard” is an RPG-style game where the player will command a Viking tribe that needs to start from scratch to build a true empire. It was produced by the studio Netease Games Global.

According to information released by Sapo.pt, the game was created in partnership with the television series originally aired on the History channel and produced by MGM Television. Because of this, it will be possible to incorporate well-known characters like Ragnar Lothbrok, a peasant who became one of the most respected men of his time.

“’Vikingard’ is a casual simulation RPG mobile game coming to iOS and Android. Grow crops, preside over trials, and duke it out with warriors to achieve the glory of your kingdom and alliances.”.

You will also have the opportunity to interact with names like Rollo and Lagertha, played in the series by actors Clive Standen and Katheryn Winnick. The player will create a clan, train warriors and lead them on various expeditions to the western lands.

“Vingard” can be downloaded for Android and iOS.

