Vítor Pereira changes course at Flamengo and reserve can interrupt 3-year contract: “Japan’s proposal pleased”

The 23-year-old defender received a proposal from Asia and Mengão’s board was satisfied. It now remains the endorsement of the player himself

After announcing Gerson and working to bring in goalkeeper Agustín Rossi and midfielder JuanFer Quintero, the Flamengo also works to trim its cast. There are, in fact, players who played little in 2022 and that the board sees that a deal would not be a bad idea.

One of the assets that can leave Ninho do Urubu is Hugo Souza. At the age of 23, he is today a substitute for Santos, but the arrival of Rossi, from Boca Juniors, should confirm the departure of the red-black offspring. colleague’s report Léo Burlá, from UOL Esporte, indicates that Vissel Kobe, from Japan, sent a proposal to buy it outright.

About 15 days ago, Flamengo refused to loan Hugo to the same Asian club because they understood that the goalkeeper ‘is from Europe’. However, the new offer pleased the directors. “The Japanese club, however, is trying to convince the player’s agents to complete the deal. One of Hugo’s representatives is the former defender André Bahia, who was trained at Fla”reports the article.

Az Alkmaar, from the Netherlands, and Estoril, from Portugal, recently expressed interest in Flamengo. The archer has a valid contract at Rubro-Negro until the end of 2025 and trained this Wednesday at Nino do Urubu. Behind the scenes, however, Vítor Pereira understands the situation and Rossi’s arrival should seal the sale of the red-negro.